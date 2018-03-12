Pharmacist

Not required

U.S. Citizneship is required for federal employment.

Only experience gained by the announcement closing date will be considered.

A 1-year probationary period may be required for some positions.

Applicants must be able to distinguish basic colors.

Transcripts required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Conditions of Employment:

Appointment will be subject to the applicant's successful completion of a background security investigation. Failure to successfully meet these requirements may be grounds for appropriate personnel action. If hired, a background security reinvestigation or supplemental investigation may be required at a later time. Applicants are also advised that all information concerning qualifications is subject to investigation. False representation may be grounds for non-consideration, non-selection or appropriate disciplinary action.

All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing.

No Drug testing required: No

No License required: Yes, Active Unrestricted Pharmacy License

Yes, Active Unrestricted Pharmacy License Mobility agreement required: No

No Immunization required: No

No Bargaining Unit Position: No

No Incentives may be authorized; however, this is contingent upon funds availability. If authorized, certain incentives will require you to sign a service agreement to remain in the Federal government for a period of up to 3 years. Note: This statement does not imply nor guarantee an incentive will be offered and paid. Incentives include the following: moving expenses, recruitment or relocation incentive; student loan repayment, superior qualifications appointment, creditable service for annual leave for prior non-federal work experience or prior uniformed military service, etc.

03/31/2018

Evaluating medication use patterns and outcomes for patients in hospitals or managed care organizations;

Performing administrative, consultative, or staff advisory work for a medical facility's pharmacy program;

Planning, monitoring and evaluating medication programs or regimens;

Establishing medication-handling procedures for the storage and preservation of medications;

Researching medical literature and/or clinical medication information to provide accurate responses to inquiries; and/or

Maintaining all medication records required by law

A doctoral degree in Pharmacy that is recognized by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (external link) (ACPE) or an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (external link) at the time the degree was obtained.All applicants must have passed the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination (external link) (NAPLEX) and the Multistate Pharmacy Jurisprudence Examination (external link) (MPJE). Applicants also must be licensed to practice pharmacy in a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States.Applicant's qualifications background must demonstrate the knowledge, skills, abilities, and competencies necessary to perform the work of the position. Pharmacy work requires knowledge of the use, clinical effects, and composition of medications, including their chemical, biological, and physical properties. Qualifying professional pharmacy experience may involve, but is not limited to:Dispensing medications prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and providing information to health practitioners and patients about proper usage of medications and side effects;In addition to the licensure and educational requirements described above, a minimum of one year of professional pharmacy experience that is equivalent to at least the next lower grade level.Applicants must be able to distinguish basic colors.Please be advised that this position will be subject to FDA's prohibited financial interest regulation and may require the incumbent of this position to divest of certain financial interests. Applicants are advised to seek additional information on this requirement from the hiring official before accepting this position.



If you are claiming education as any part of your qualifications for this position, you must submit an official transcript, unofficial transcript, or a list including courses, grades earned, completion dates, and quarter and semester hours earned. If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program. For further information, click on foreign education.

If you are serving, or have served in the last 5 years (from 03/31/2018) as an Executive Branch political, Schedule C, or Non-career SES appointee, HHS/FDA may be required to obtain approval by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) prior to beginning employment. You can find out if you have held one of these appointment types by looking at your Standard Form 50s in your Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF), in Section 5 where the legal authorities are listed. If you have served or are currently serving, you must provide a copy of your SF-50, Notification of Personnel Action, documenting this appointment. In addition, you will be required to respond to the question in the assessment and certify your responses to the questionnaire.

Inter-agency and Career Transition Assistance Programs: If you are a displaced Federal employee and plan to apply under CTAP or ICTAP, please pay careful attention to the "Required Documents" section for more information about what to provide in your application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the job opportunity announcement closes (at 11:59 pm ET on 03/31/2018), a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be conducted, the information will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your eligibility for Federal employment, and then whether or not you are qualified for this particular position.

If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your responses when compared to your background information, you may be deemed ineligible or your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your skills and abilities.



Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.







