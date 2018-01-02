DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

In this position you will provide full-spectrum, Acquisition Logistics Support to various USAF and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) acquisition programs within the Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces (ISR/SOF) Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio.Essential Job Functions:The incumbent will assist in executing all traditional tasks within the Acquisition Logistics (Lifecycle Logistics) domain, including:Making recommendations for Government consideration regarding the development of support requirements.Identifying real or potential logistics related risks, concerns and issues, and recommend corrective action options to the Government for consideration.Supporting studies by recommending program strategy options for Government consideration to address total life cycle supportability.Supporting pre- and post-award, and in the development and update of plans, schedules, performance parameters and cost estimates in defining and implementing Total Life Cycle Logistics (TLCL) requirements.Supporting the development of logistic studies, resource requirements analyses (e.g., manpower, spares, cost, etc.), readiness assessments, cost analyses (i.e., trade studies), and comparative logistics/cost trade-offs of specific problems or areas of logistics emphasis.Performing all processes, procedures, and techniques necessary to identify, quantify, and assess all the ILS/Product Support and sustainment elements.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.A Bachelor's degree plus 8 years of relevant experience. Candidates with an Associate's degree plus 10 years of relevant experience, or a High School/GED plus 16 years of relevant experience or a Master's and 6 years of experience will also be considered.Applicants selected will be subject to a U.S. Government background investigation and must meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information: Active Secret clearance with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI) adjudicated within the previous five (5) calendar years.Experience supporting Foreign Military Sales (FMS) acquisition programs.Desired Skills:Active Top Secret (TS) clearance with Sensitive Compartmentalized Intelligence (SCI) eligibility. Requires a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI) adjudicated within the previous five (5) calendar years. Current DCID 6/4 adjudication preferred.Experience with US Air Force sensor programs for manned and unmanned aircraft.