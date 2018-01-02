Provide Subject Matter Expertise and Systems Analysis for quality of aeronautical databases supporting CNS/ATM RNP RNAV flight.



Essential Job Functions:



Provide system analysis and requirements analysis on data compliance with civil and military CNS/ATM aeronautical data quality standards and requirements.



Provide systems analysis and requirements analysis on compliance with military and civil equivalent aeronautical navigation data processing.



Provide analysis of EUROCONTROL and other sovereign nation CNS/ATM requirements and differences with FAA requirements.



Highlight areas when EUROCONTROL or sovereign nation requirements are more stringent.



Review procedure data against available sources and TERPS requirements to determine if the procedure data matches the intent of the procedure design.



Make recommendations on the safety of aeronautical data for its intended use.



Utilize principles of systems engineering, and other engineering disciplines, to analyze and recommend solutions, and clarify requirements.





Requirements

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

Bachelor's Degree in computer science, math, engineering or other related technical field and a minimum of eight (8) years of experience.

Must have an Active Secret Clearance.

Experience as a military or commercial air transport pilot or navigator including experience as a flight instructor of pilots or navigators.

Thorough understanding of DAFIF and/or commercial flight data provider format, content, and relationships between commercial and military navigation database standards.

Thorough understanding of trigonometry and 3 dimensional position and range calculations.

Thorough understanding of GPS theory and how position is derived.

Thorough understanding of radio and radar navigation and the limitations that exist.

Strong Systems Analysis skills, with a background in aeronautical data quality evaluation.

Understanding of Federal Aviation Regulations and CNS/ATM requirements.

Familiarity with EUROCONTROL and other sovereign nation aviation regulations.

Ability to work closely with NGA, FAA, NAVFIG, Aircraft Program Offices, and other navigation database stakeholders.

Familiarity with DoD acquisition processes and Systems Engineering Technical Reviews.

Strong communication skills, experienced team leader/builder, ability to work closely with multiple diverse teams simultaneously, and the drive to contribute to program success.

Ability to work independently, or in a multi-discipline team.

Desire and ability to leverage lessons learned by evaluating processes and solutions/conclusions from previous efforts.

Desired Skills:

Intimate knowledge of RTCA/DO-200A, RTCA/DO-201A, FAAO 8260.3C and other related standards.

Experience with air traffic control and FAA regulatory processes.

Experience with RNAV and GPS procedure design (TERPS).

Intimate knowledge of DAFIF specification, ARINC 424 specification, and other commercial navigation database formats.

Experience with aircraft GPS navigation and flight management systems.

Familiarity or understanding of state plane, cadastral or geodetic surveying.

Familiarity with Earth-form, geomagnetism and the geodetic/geodesic World mapping and location system.

Familiarity with software development.

Master's degree in computer science, math, engineering or other related technical field.

DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.