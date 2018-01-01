Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

If you are a new graduate you will be able to participate in our Nurse Residency Program. Sentara Healthcare Hospitals have joined the Vizient/ACCN Nurse Residency Program™ (NRP) which effectively supports new nurse graduates as they transition into their first professional roles. Built on evidence based curriculum developed by experts from academic medical centers and nursing schools across the country, the program focuses on these critical areas; leadership, patient outcomes and professional role. If you have less than 1 year of experience as a Registered Nurse, you will be automatically enrolled in this year-long program. The residency curriculum is designed as monthly 4-hour seminar sessions and is considered paid work time supported by your education and leadership teams.Sentara CarePlex Hospital is a technologically advanced, acute care hospital, and Certified Primary Stroke Center located in Hampton, Va. Other features include specialized services in cardiac, vascular and urologic care, along with advanced diagnostic and surgical capabilities, a hospitalist program and one of the state's busiest emergency departments.The 224-bed hospital offers an eICU® to monitor patients even more closely with state-of-the-art equipment and computer software. Sentara CarePlex Hospital provides care through advanced surgical programs, emergency cardiac intervention and fellowship-trained physicians. It is also home to the Orthopedic Hospital at Sentara CarePlex Hospital, the area's first dedicated orthopedic hospital, taking specialized orthopedic care to a new level.The Cardiac Unit at Sentara CarePlex Hospital, a Magnet-recognized facility in Hampton, Virginia, has 24 private rooms where we provide services for patients with acute and chronic health conditions, to include heart failure, chest pain, cardiac dysrhythmia, post-myocardial infarction, and various other disorders that require continuous monitoring and treatment by a knowledgeable team of approximately 45 staff. Our unit has the opportunity to help a wide variety of patients using a multi-disciplinary team approach to help achieve optimal patient outcomes as measured by our nurse-sensitive indicators, which are above the national average. Some advantages of being a part of our team include an active shared governance council, hospital and system committee involvement, self-scheduling, Epic electronic medical record, telemetry monitoring, and a lift equipment safety program.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:Have questions and want to chat virtually with a Nurse Recruiter?Register here https://goo.gl/5eKsnD for our weekly virtual chatsMonday through Friday2PM - 3PM

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.