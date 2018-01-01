Competitive compensation

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Our mobile vans provide community care at scheduled locations. Each van is staffed with 1 APC/Nurse Practitioner and 1 Medical Assistant. We are seeking an experienced Nurse Practitioner to work autonomously (with available physician support) in a close space, rendering primary level care. Our ideal candidate is a flexible, team-player and possesses the interest and ability to drive our mobile van, as needed. Work schedule will be 4 days per week, day off will vary. Selected candidate will participate in some health fairs/community events throughout the year - This would be on a Saturday, 2-3 times per year.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:

The Nurse Practitioner (NP) is responsible for the provision of health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups who receive their care under the auspices of Sentara. Health care services include conducting health assessments, prescribing/providing treatments/interventions, promoting health, and providing disease prevention and management. Health care services are provided under the direction and supervision of assigned primary care physician (collaborative agreement). The Nurse Practitioner is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member of the team activities, and use resources (human and material) appropriately.

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONE

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse

Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Nurse Practitioner experience preferred. Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) preferred.