EMT Paramedic

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Posted
Jan 01, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Paramedic to work Full-time (40hrs/wk), Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings and Nights) in support of our Medical Transport operations in Charlottesville, VA and the surrounding area.

Provides Basic, Advanced, and Specialized treatment and transportation in the non-emergency and emergency settings. Provides training and educational reinforcement to other field providers as assigned by management.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Drivers License, EMT-Paramedic, Pediatric Advanced Life Suppor

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Emergency Vehicle Operators Course (EVOC) within in 30days of hire. Must be qualified to operate Medical Transport emergency vehicles in both emergency and non-emergency situations.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this