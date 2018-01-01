EMT Paramedic
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Jan 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Paramedic to work Full-time (40hrs/wk), Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings and Nights) in support of our Medical Transport operations in Charlottesville, VA and the surrounding area.
Provides Basic, Advanced, and Specialized treatment and transportation in the non-emergency and emergency settings. Provides training and educational reinforcement to other field providers as assigned by management.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Drivers License, EMT-Paramedic, Pediatric Advanced Life Suppor
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Emergency Vehicle Operators Course (EVOC) within in 30days of hire. Must be qualified to operate Medical Transport emergency vehicles in both emergency and non-emergency situations.