Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Paramedic to work Full-time (40hrs/wk), Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings and Nights) in support of our Medical Transport operations in Charlottesville, VA and the surrounding area.

Provides Basic, Advanced, and Specialized treatment and transportation in the non-emergency and emergency settings. Provides training and educational reinforcement to other field providers as assigned by management.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Drivers License, EMT-Paramedic, Pediatric Advanced Life Suppor

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Emergency Vehicle Operators Course (EVOC) within in 30days of hire. Must be qualified to operate Medical Transport emergency vehicles in both emergency and non-emergency situations.