Not required

U.S. citizen.

Suitable for Federal employment.

Registered for Selective Service if applicable. (www.sss.gov)

You may be required to complete a financial disclosure (OGE-450).

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

Experience must be IT related; the experience may be demonstrated by paid or unpaid experience and/or completion of specific, intensive training (for example, IT certification), as appropriate. For all positions individuals must have IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies listed below.1.- Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.2.- Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services.3.- Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.4.- Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.ANDFor the, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thein the Federal service. Experience for this position includes: applying analytical processes to plan, design, and implement new and improved information systems to satisfy business requirements of customers; consulting with customers to identify or refine functional requirements and translating functional requirements into technical specifications; implementing software development life cycle processes and procedures; ensuring integration of all systems components (i.e., procedures, databases, policies, software, and hardware); performing needs analyses to define opportunities for new or improved business process solutions; conducting business process reengineering; and monitoring and tracking staff activities to satisfy customer goals and requirements.Education cannot be substituted at this grade level.

The Department of Commerce provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Human Resources Office. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. TTY users can contact the Human Resources Office via the Federal Relay Service, 1-800-877-8339.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold," "silver," and "bronze." Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. Candidates placed in the "gold" category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed.



The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:



Ability to analyze business requirements

Ability to implement SCRUM ceremonies such as sprint planning demonstrations, standups, and retrospectives

Skill analyzing requirements for software development procedures

Knowledge of software development activities such as programming techniques, testing, configuration management, and design

Ability to set priorities, prepare schedules, and monitor team processes

Ability to communicate in person and in writing

Ability to work effectively with various staff on projects