: One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-05. Examples of specialized experience include determining standards for construction and maintenance of real property. Conducting condition surveys. Making recommendations for development and improvement of facilities. Preparing preliminary and final construction plans and specifications. Performing cost estimation.One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-07. Examples of specialized experience include evaluating and recommending programs as necessary in coordination with other engineering specialties for their repair, reconstruction, and reuse to meet the requirements of various base functions. Prepares architect-engineer statement of work and fee estimates. Review preliminary and final electrical engineering plans, specifications and cost estimates.: One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-9. Examples of specialized experience include designing projects to accomplish minor construction, repair, or renovation of base facilities and/or facility systems such as electrical service, electrical distribution, electrical protection and fire and security alarms.One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-11. Examples of specialized experience include professional knowledge of electrical engineering concepts, principles, and practices applicable to the full range of engineering duties.: One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12. Examples of specialized experience include extensive knowledge of all phases of electrical engineering with specialization in the area of utilities. Must be capable of applying technical judgment to develop design criteria and to evaluate proposals involving engineering concepts and precedents being developed for the real property facility requirements of a broad and diversified electronic systems under acquisition.: One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-13. Examples of specialized experience include extensive knowledge of all phases of electrical engineering with specialization in the area of utilities. Must be capable of applying technical judgment to develop design criteria and to evaluate proposals involving engineering concepts and precedents being developed for the real property facility requirements of a broad and diversified electronic systems under acquisition.: One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-14. Examples of specialized experience include extensive knowledge of all phases of electrical engineering with specialization in the area of utilities. Must be capable of applying technical judgment to develop design criteria and to evaluate proposals involving engineering concepts and precedents being developed for the real property facility requirements of a broad and diversified electronic systems under acquisition.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:Click on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Professional knowledge of electrical engineering concepts, principles, and practices and extensive familiarity with other engineering disciplines and architecture; a broad range of engineering and construction standards, methods, practices and techniques, materials and equipment to ensure work is in compliance with regulations and standards; and the operations, products, services, needs, and goals of O&M programs and assigned organization and related customers, functions, resources and users.2. Knowledge of standard contracting regulations; practices and procedures; and work classifications and the regulatory and statutory restrictions on the expenditures of appropriated and non-appropriated funds.3. Knowledge of automated data processing concepts, systems capabilities, and economic usage to effectively accomplish assigned functions.4. Knowledge of health, safety, and environmental requirements as outlines in applicable standards, regulations, and/or technical orders.5. Knowledge of program planning and budgeting cycles, financial control and budget systems, and management; and of environmental principles, practices, procedure, laws, regulations and current legislative issues.6. Ability to plan, conduct and record site/facility surveys and inspections; research, analyze, interpret and apply rules, regulations, and procedures to a variety of situations and to recommend timely and economical solutions.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

