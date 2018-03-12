Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Disclosure of Political Appointments

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

At least 3 years of General Experience with 1 year equivalent to at least a GS-4. This experience might include work assignments consisting of a series of specific and related tasks; working strict adherence to specific and detailed guidelines that cover all aspects of assignments, consulting with supervisor or higher-graded specialists. Experience may have been gained in connection in evaluating, analyzing, developing, managing, or improving communications systems, procedures, and requirements that demonstrated knowledge of current developments and trends in communications concepts and technology, OR successfully completed a full 4-year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree.One year specialized experience equivalent to the next lower qualifying pay band or other equivalent pay systems, GS-05. Experience may have been gained in tracking status of ancillary training of unit members and schedules recurring training; participating in special projects that directly impacts the communications readiness of the organization, OR successfully completed 1 full year of graduate level education, OR superior academic achievement.One year specialized experience equivalent to the next lower qualifying pay band or other equivalent pay systems, GS-07, which has equipped me with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Experience may have been gained in working with management in determining the type and number of personnel and/or equipment needed to support the mission; managing all deployable and fixed base communications equipment issues to ensure each tasked component is technical and operationally ready to meet tasked missions, OR master's or equivalent graduate degree, OR 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree, OR LL.B. or J.D., if related.: One year specialized experience equivalent to the next lower qualifying pay band or other equivalent pay systems, GS-09. Examples of specialized experience include: evaluating, analyzing, developing, managing, or improving communications systems, procedures, etc., reviewing, analyzing and resolving difficult and complex technical problems involving systems compatibility, both installation-wide and external interoperability, circuits, switches, distribution, satellite linkages, and networking, and demonstrating a wide range of communications concepts, principles, and practices to accomplish work processes through the use of telecommunications devices, methods, services, and facilities, OR Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree, OR 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree, OR LL.M., if related.One year specialized experience equivalent to the next lower qualifying pay band or other equivalent pay systems, GS-11. Examples of creditable specialized experience include: Plans and develops methods, procedures, policies, and techniques governing command wide decisions on telecommunication system.One year specialized experience equivalent to the next lower qualifying pay band or other equivalent pay systems, GS-12. Examples of creditable specialized experience include: Experience in evaluating, analyzing, developing, managing, or improving communications systems, procedures, and requirements that demonstrated knowledge of current developments and trends in communications concepts and technology. In-depth knowledge of national and international policies, directives and other regulatory material affecting spectrum management in order to ensure Air Force compliance with national and international level rules and regulations.One year specialized experience equivalent to the next lower qualifying pay band or other equivalent pay systems, GS-13. Experience which involved serving as the expert technical advisor and/or lead project, establishing, revising or reviewing policies, procedures, mission objectives and organization design of the staff, as necessary to eliminate work problems or barriers to mission accomplishment, promote team building, and implement quality improvements.One year specialized experience equivalent to the next lower qualifying pay band or other equivalent pay systems, GS-14. Experience which involved serving as the expert technical advisor and/or lead project; establishing, revising, or reviewing policies, procedures, mission objectives, and organization design for the staff; directing, coordinate, and overseeing work through subordinate supervisor; serve as the focal point in resolving conflicting converging requirements planning/programming.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:Click on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Knowledge of a wide range of wireless communications theories, concepts, principles, practices, procedures, policies, standards, operational requirements.2. Knowledge of operational and performance characteristics of wireless communications to develop procedures/policies/practices for local use.3. Knowledge of performance characteristics of wireless communications equipment, systems, services, and transmission media to evaluate devices, proposals, and approaches.4. Knowledge of associated methods and techniques such as contracting procedures/legal requirements, cost analyses, and budgets.5. Knowledge of basic electronics theory and operating principles, the application of existing and planned technology to communications requirements, equipment interoperability and compatibility.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

