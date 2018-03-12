Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Three years of general experience, one year for which was equivalent to at least the GS-04 grade level in the Federal service.One year of specialized experience, equivalent to at least the next lower grade level GS-05 in the Federal service, which has equipped me with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position which includes work that involved analytical research and evaluation of diversified programs; development, administration and control of assigned projects; ability to access, locate, basic design, and update information through the use of personal computer technology.One year of specialized experience, equivalent to at least the next lower grade level GS-07 in the Federal service, which has equipped me with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position which includes providing administrative work for acquisition programs and/or projects; analyze program requirements and solves problems; develop the organizational support and capabilities; coordinate budget preparation and develop plans for projects.One year of specialized experience, equivalent to at least the next lower grade level GS-09 in the federal service which includes applying methods, techniques and skill in the development of acquisition programs; governing rules and regulations, correspondence formats, and program requirements to analyze the needs and effectiveness of the acquisition program/project.One year of specialized experience, equivalent to at least the next lower grade level GS-11 in the federal service which includes providing the full range of administrative laws, policies, directives and precedents applicable to assigned acquisition programs; conduct studies to determine manning and skill levels required to accomplish the mission; plan, organize and direct the functions and mentor, motivate and apprise the staff; analyze, plan and adjust work operations of one or more organizational segments to meet acquisition program requirements and objectives; and used budgetary methods, practices, procedures, regulations, policies and processes.One year of specialized experience, equivalent to at least the next lower grade level GS-12 in the federal service which includes conducting research, analysis to develop reports with assessments of mission requirements that can be used to devise solutions to identified problem areas associated with acquisition projects or program area; develop, analyze, track, and report annual spending plans and budget submissions; experience in advance technology research and development; gather and assemble various types of complex data and analysis to develop informational and decision type briefings; identify operational shortfalls, analyze solutions and write requirements documents.: One year of specialized experience, equivalent to at least the next lower grade level GS-13 in the federal service which includes interpreting doctrine, plans, policies and procedures; provide staff level guidance on acquisition programs and plans; expert and key personnel advisor on the most sensitive and complex policies and issues; and directs, coordinates and oversees work through supervisors of the organization.One year of specialized experience, equivalent to at least the next lower grade level GS-14 in the federal service which includes providing executive and technical guidance; provide progress and statistical reporting and analysis; applying experimental theories and new developments to problems; makes decisions or recommendations significantly changing, interpreting, or developing important policies and programs; verbally present sensitive information/recommendations on complex matters to higher authorities; and make critical decisions, present and influence top level management decisions and support and defend decisions to higher level management.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Knowledge of administrative and management administration to include work flow analysis methods, tools and techniques, data types, methodologies, techniques, procedures, processes and systems as they related to the function, mission, capabilities and role of the Acquisition Administration and Program position.2. Knowledge of personnel, budget, security and office processes.3. Skill in analyzing, planning, organizing and coordinating work.4. Skill in oral written communication.5. Skill in using computer systems, networks and applications.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.