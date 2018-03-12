Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

You must be a current SEC employee serving under a permanent career or career-conditional appointment in the Competitive or Excepted service, to be eligible to apply for the Voluntary Reassignment Program.



Please read all the instructions carefully. Failure to follow instructions may result in you not being considered for this program.

If you are applying for a position that requires a positive education requirement (Accountant, Economist, Attorney), you may be asked to submit a copy of your transcript(s) or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned).Your materials will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications.Qualified applications will be forwarded to requested offices at applicant's current grade level at time of application.

If you are selected for a position through the Voluntary Reassignment Program, your current benefits will remain.



Total salary may change based on duty station of position, if selected.



You will only be able to change your FEHB, if you are selected for a position in a locality where your current coverage is not available.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The Occupational Questionnaire will take you approximately 10 minutes to complete. To preview the Occupational Questionnaire, click the following link https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10096035.



Your materials will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications.