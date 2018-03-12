Not required

Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required

Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position

A one year probationary period may be required

Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check

Conditions of Employment:

1. If selected, a completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty. (Click here to view form or copy this URL to your browser: www.apd.army.mil/pub/eforms/DR_a/pdf/A3433_Final.pdf).

2. Selected applicant is legally required to report all suspected incidents of child abuse/neglect.

3. Must successfully pass a medical physical examination, possess and maintain the physical ability to lift and carry up to 40lbs., walk, bend, stoop, and stand on a routine basis.

4. Individuals who have been trained will be required to administer routine and rescue medications prescribed by a physician to children/youth, perform CPR and first aid, and aid in providing a reasonable accommodation to children/youth with a special need.

5. Travel to on and off post locations may be required. Schedule may include irregular hours, evenings, and/or weekends. Duties involve working both indoors and outdoors.

6. Successful completion of Entry Level training requirements within prescribed time frame and demonstrated on the job competence is required before non-competitive advancement to the next level of responsibility (CYPA Skill Level 3).

7. A one (1) year probationary period may be required.

8. Successfully complete all required background checks to include a health screening.



NOTE (1): Employment will be denied or terminated if your background checks reveal any of the following: Conviction for a sexual offense, a drug felony - or any drug related offense, a violent crime, or a criminal offense involving a child or children.



NOTE(2): Applicants have the ability to perform an E-Verify Self Check to confirm employment eligibility at http://www.uscis.gov/mye-verify/self-check. Although a Self Check is not mandatory, it can be a useful tool for applicants to find out if there is a problem with their employment eligibility records and resolve any issues before taking a job.

TARGET LEVEL Requirement

Candidatepossess the following qualifications:Possess a high school diploma or GED certificate. Be able to communicate effectively in English, both orally and in writing. Possess and maintain the physical ability to lift and carry up to 40 lbs., walk, bend, stoop, and stand on a routine basis. Must have current health assessment which documents good mental and physical health, freedom from communicable disease, and immunizations IAW current Army and DoD policy including annual influenza vaccinations.Meet Entry-Level requirements above and possess three (3) months of experience working in a group program with children or youth, plus Army or other military service Entry Level Training as evidenced by service-issued Certificate of Completion, OR six (6) months of experience working in a group program with children or youth, plus nine (9) semester hours of college credit with course content directly related to the age group to which assigned, for example: Child Development Centers: Early Childhood Education/Child Development, Elementary Education, Special Education. School Age: Elementary Education, Child Development, Youth Development, Special Education. Youth Services: Youth Development, Secondary Education, Human Development, Youth Program Administration, Recreation, Physical Education, or directly-related behavioral or cultural science (developmental psychology, child psychology/sociology, sociology of the family, gender identity, parenting. General psychology/sociology coursework is not qualifying). One year vocational certificate in child care or equivalent to other child/youth programs meets the intent of the education requirement.Meet Entry level requirements and Skill Level requirements with demonstrated satisfactory performance. Possess 18 months of experience working in a group program with children or youth, plus Army or other military service Foundation Level Training as evidenced by service-issued Certificate of Completion OR possess 18 months of experience working in a group program with children or youth, plus an associate's degree or least 60 semester hours of college credit which included a major course of study (24 semester hours) with content directly related to the age group to which assigned, for example: Child Development Centers: Early Childhood Education/Child Development, Elementary Education, Special Education. School Age: Elementary Education, Child Development, Youth Development, Special Education. Youth Services: Youth Development, Secondary Education, Human Development, Youth Program Administration, Recreation, Physical Education, or directly-related behavioral or cultural science (developmental psychology, child psychology/sociology, sociology of the family, gender identity, parenting. General psychology/sociology coursework is not qualifying)one of the following:1. A bachelor's degree or at least 120 semester hours which included a major course of study (24 semester hours) with content as indicated above.2. Possess and maintain one of the following directly related to the age group of the position to which assigned: Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential, Military School Age Credential, Army Youth Practicum, or other nationally recognized Youth Development Credential.





