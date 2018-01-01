Animal Protection Police Officer I
- Employer
- Fairfax County Government
- Location
- FAIRFAX (EJ13), VA
- Salary
- $44,465.20 - $72,428.10 yr
- Posted
- Jan 01, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 23, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, State & Local
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Works a varied shift schedule: Day shift: 5:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.; evening shift: 1:30 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.; midnight shift: 7:30 p.m. - 7:00 a.m.; Work days alternate weekly. (1st week, Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 2nd week Wednesday and Thursday).
**Academy Training is primarily Monday - Friday 07:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.** NOTE: This position requires shift and weekend work. Several positions will be filled from this announcement. Illustrative Duties
(The illustrative duties listed in this specification are representative of the class but are not an all-inclusive list. A complete list of position duties and unique physical requirements can be found in the position job description.)
Responds to complaints and emergencies involving domestic animals and wildlife as directed by mobile display terminal, radio, or telephone;
Patrols the streets for stray and/or unlicensed animals, impounds them, and takes them to the Animal Shelter;
Investigates a variety of animal related cases including animal bite, animal cruelty, complaints of excessive noise caused by animals;
Ascertain the facts in the animal related cases, secure evidence for the arrest, searches for and apprehends the offenders;
Interviews suspects and offenders of animal related cases;
Prepares reports on investigations, offenses, arrests, and activities involving domestic animals and wildlife;
Performs field euthanasia of injured and sick animals as necessary by means of chemical injections or a firearm;
Coordinates with State Veterinarian to provide immediate care for sick or injured animals;
Prepares detailed investigative summaries for presentation in court and coordinates with prosecuting attorneys and witnesses for court testimony;
Make arrests or Issues uniform summons to persons found violating animal control and protection laws and ordinances;
Assists other personnel of the Police Department and those of other agencies such as the Health Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Sheriff's Office and Zoning Enforcement, with animal problems upon request.
(The knowledge, skills and abilities listed in this specification are representative of the class but are not an all-inclusive list.)
Knowledge and skill in the handling and gross examination of domestic and wild animals with minimum exposure to risk of injury to self or others;
Knowledge of animal welfare laws and ordinances as well as basic animal care;
Knowledge of modern methods and practices of criminal investigation and identification;
Knowledge of departmental rules and regulations;
Knowledge of the geography of the county;
Skill in the use of firearms;
Ability to effectively communicate with persons of all ages and walks of life;
Ability to remember names, faces, and details;
Ability to comprehend and execute complex oral and written directions;
Ability to exercise good judgment in stressful situations;
Ability to write clear, concise, and understandable reports of investigations and other assigned activities;
Ability to successfully complete chemical immobilization training and receive a certification;
Good physical condition;
Keen sense of observation;
Ability to maintain a high level of ethical standards;
Ability to demonstrate a high level of integrity and be truthful at all times.
CERTIFICATES AND LICENSES REQUIRED:
Possession of a valid motor vehicle driver's license at the time of appointment. By the end of the probationary period, must possess the following:
- Certification as a Law Enforcement Officer by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services;
- Certification of successful completion of a basic animal control course as approved by the Code of Virginia;
- Certification in the Virginia Crime Information Network (VCIN);
- Certification in firearms proficiency;
- Certification in chemical immobilization and Euthanasia.
NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Must be a citizen of the United States;
- Must be 21 years old, or within 180 days of 21st birthday at time of application;
- Must successfully complete a criminal background investigation, a polygraph examination, a psychological examination, and a physical ability test prior to appointment to the satisfaction of the employer;
- Must be able to perform essential job functions (reasonable accommodation may be made on a case-by-case-basis);
- Must have never committed, been involved in, or been convicted of, a felony or serious misdemeanor;
- Must be of good character and reputation;
- Incumbents shall not use any tobacco products on and off duty starting at the time of appointment.
- The incumbent must be willing to sign a Condition of Employment Agreement acknowledging the prohibition of the use of tobacco products both on and off duty.
Work requires ability to negotiate various terrain, sit, crouch, walk, and run in order to capture/impound animals and perform public safety work as required. Ability to obtain class A medical rating prior to appointment and pass physical requirements at academy. Ability to use issued equipment/vehicle. Ability to lift, move and carry up to 50 lbs. All duties accomplished with or without reasonable accommodations.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Associate or higher degree in law enforcement, public administration or related field.
- Prior law enforcement or military experience.
- Prior training in animal control or animal health.
- Current law enforcement officer certification in the Commonwealth.
- Professional working proficiency, or higher, in a foreign language or American Sign Language (proficiency level to be evaluated).
Successful completion of all background requirements and final interview with Personnel Resource Commander or his designee.
It is the policy of Fairfax County Government to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability in the recruitment, selection, and hiring of its workforce.
Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.
