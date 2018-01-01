NOTE:

Provides law enforcement and public safety services to the community with regards to state and local animal control and game laws and ordinances. Patrols designated areas, using department vehicle. Apprehends stray animals (domestic and agricultural); rescues sick or injured wild and domestic animals. Coordinates with county health department to investigate incidents of animal bites and human exposure. Evaluates and investigates cases of alleged animal cruelty. Issues uniform summonses and testifies in court. Euthanizes animals as required.: Day shift: 5:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.; evening shift: 1:30 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.; midnight shift: 7:30 p.m. - 7:00 a.m.; Work days alternate weekly. (1st week, Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 2nd week Wednesday and Thursday).Illustrative Duties

(The illustrative duties listed in this specification are representative of the class but are not an all-inclusive list. A complete list of position duties and unique physical requirements can be found in the position job description.)



Responds to complaints and emergencies involving domestic animals and wildlife as directed by mobile display terminal, radio, or telephone;

Patrols the streets for stray and/or unlicensed animals, impounds them, and takes them to the Animal Shelter;

Investigates a variety of animal related cases including animal bite, animal cruelty, complaints of excessive noise caused by animals;

Ascertain the facts in the animal related cases, secure evidence for the arrest, searches for and apprehends the offenders;

Interviews suspects and offenders of animal related cases;

Prepares reports on investigations, offenses, arrests, and activities involving domestic animals and wildlife;

Performs field euthanasia of injured and sick animals as necessary by means of chemical injections or a firearm;

Coordinates with State Veterinarian to provide immediate care for sick or injured animals;

Prepares detailed investigative summaries for presentation in court and coordinates with prosecuting attorneys and witnesses for court testimony;

Make arrests or Issues uniform summons to persons found violating animal control and protection laws and ordinances;

Assists other personnel of the Police Department and those of other agencies such as the Health Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Sheriff's Office and Zoning Enforcement, with animal problems upon request.



Required Knowledge Skills and Abilities

(The knowledge, skills and abilities listed in this specification are representative of the class but are not an all-inclusive list.)



Knowledge and skill in the handling and gross examination of domestic and wild animals with minimum exposure to risk of injury to self or others;

Knowledge of animal welfare laws and ordinances as well as basic animal care;

Knowledge of modern methods and practices of criminal investigation and identification;

Knowledge of departmental rules and regulations;

Knowledge of the geography of the county;

Skill in the use of firearms;

Ability to effectively communicate with persons of all ages and walks of life;

Ability to remember names, faces, and details;

Ability to comprehend and execute complex oral and written directions;

Ability to exercise good judgment in stressful situations;

Ability to write clear, concise, and understandable reports of investigations and other assigned activities;

Ability to successfully complete chemical immobilization training and receive a certification;

Good physical condition;

Keen sense of observation;

Ability to maintain a high level of ethical standards;

Ability to demonstrate a high level of integrity and be truthful at all times.



Certification as a Law Enforcement Officer by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services;

Certification of successful completion of a basic animal control course as approved by the Code of Virginia;

Certification in the Virginia Crime Information Network (VCIN);

Certification in firearms proficiency;

Certification in chemical immobilization and Euthanasia.

Must be a citizen of the United States;

Must be 21 years old, or within 180 days of 21st birthday at time of application;

Must successfully complete a criminal background investigation, a polygraph examination, a psychological examination, and a physical ability test prior to appointment to the satisfaction of the employer;

Must be able to perform essential job functions (reasonable accommodation may be made on a case-by-case-basis);

Must have never committed, been involved in, or been convicted of, a felony or serious misdemeanor;

Must be of good character and reputation;

Incumbents shall not use any tobacco products on and off duty starting at the time of appointment.

The incumbent must be willing to sign a Condition of Employment Agreement acknowledging the prohibition of the use of tobacco products both on and off duty.

Associate or higher degree in law enforcement, public administration or related field.

Prior law enforcement or military experience.

Prior training in animal control or animal health.

Current law enforcement officer certification in the Commonwealth.

Professional working proficiency, or higher, in a foreign language or American Sign Language (proficiency level to be evaluated).