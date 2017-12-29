RN UNIT COORDINATOR- Emergency Room
Welcome to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital Medical Center!
The RN Unit Coordinator is a bedside Registered Nurse that is responsible for 25% leadership/administrative duties. This position is ideal for RNs interested in a leadership career path.
About Rockingham Memorial Hospital:
Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital Medical Center began as Rockingham Memorial Hospital in 1912. RMH is a Magnet designated hospital that serves a seven-county area with a population of close to 218,000, the 238-bed community hospital partnered with the Sentara Healthcare system in May of 2011.
Sentara's Culture:
Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:
- Competitive pay plans
- Comprehensive health care plans
- Generous paid annual leave
- Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan
- Long and short term disability
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Flex spending and life insurance
- You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.
Demonstrates proficiency in nursing practice for assigned specialty area and provides clinical leadership for the delivery of nursing care in a department. Under the direction of the department manager leads safety and quality initiatives, focuses on and simplifies workflow, and contributes to the development of staff. Increase staff satisfaction and promotes excellent (Gold Standard) customer service.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR
RN-Master's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Nursing - Previous experience
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
18 months nursing experience required. BSN required; Master degree preferred, if the graduate degree is not in nursing then the BSN is required. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Professional Specialty Nursing Certification preferred.
