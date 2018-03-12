Not required

U.S. citizenship is required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses may be authorized.

Conditions of Employment If selected for this position, you will be required to:



Obtain and maintain a top secret clearance. Completion of a single scope background investigation is required before appointment. For more information visit OPM Mythbuster Page.

Submit to a drug test prior to your appointment and random drug testing while you occupy the position.

Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. This can include up to 6 hours of business law; A certificate as Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor, obtained through written examination; or

accounting; or a degree in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit in business law. (The term "accounting" means "accounting and/or auditing" in this standard. Similarly, "accountant" should be interpreted, generally, as "accountant and/or auditor.")at least 4 years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge. The applicant's background must also include one of the following:Completion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing, e.g., 15 semester hours, but that does not fully satisfy the 24-semester-hour requirement of paragraph A, provided that (a) the applicant has successfully worked at the full-performance level in accounting, auditing, or a related field, e.g., valuation engineering or financial institution examining; (b) a panel of at least two higher level professional accountants or auditors has determined that the applicant has demonstrated a good knowledge of accounting and of related and underlying fields that equals in breadth, depth, currency, and level of advancement that which is normally associated with successful completion of the 4-year course of study described in paragraph A; and (c) except for literal nonconformance to the requirement of 24 semester hours in accounting, the applicant's education, training, and experience fully meet the specified requirements.: You qualify for the GS-12 level (starting salary $79,720) if you possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-11 level performing duties such as providing advice on financial and accounting processes, policy and regulations; conducting financial analyses and inspections of internal control structures.You qualify for the GS-13 level (starting salary $94,796) if you possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 level performing duties such as providing advice on financial and accounting processes, policy and regulations; conducting financial analyses and inspections of internal control structures; and reviewing, analyzing and validating institutional financial data.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.The qualification requirements listed above must be met by the closing date of this announcement.The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.

Interview Requirement: Interviews are required for this position. Failure to complete the interview may result in removal from further consideration.



E-Verify Statement: DHS uses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Click here to learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.



Mandatory Suitability Statement:



If you receive a conditional offer of employment for this position, you will be required to complete an Optional Form 306, Declaration for Federal Employment, and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment.



This position will require a credit check after initial job qualifications have been determined.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application will be rated on the extent and quality of your experience, education and training relevant to the duties of the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications, a score will automatically be calculated based on your answers to the vacancy specific questions to place you in one of three categories. All answers provided in the online process must be substantiated by your resume. Upon review, your resume and/or supporting documents need to support your answer choices and reflect the one year of specialized experience requirement, in order to be considered. If the one year of specialized experience, equivalent to the next lower grade level cannot be identified in your resume, you will be considered not qualified. The competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to perform this job are:



Knowledge of accounting concepts, principles and practices to analyze and interpret Federal rules, regulations, standards, and legislations.

Knowledge of accounting procedures involved in maintaining the subsidiary ledgers in the financial accounting system.

Ability to reconcile transactions generated by an automated system with subsidiary reports.

Ability to communicate and/or conduct meetings with management to provide advice on the status of various appropriations and/or accounts.