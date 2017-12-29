POST-DOCTORAL SOCIAL SCIENTIST, INDIGENOUS AND COMMUNITY GOVERNANCE

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Conservation International (CI) helps societies sustainably care for nature, our global biodiversity, for the benefit of humanity. As part of the CI Social Science Initiative, CI seeks a post-doctoral social scientist to work with an interdisciplinary team to rigorously document patterns and trends in governance of lands and waters by indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLC). Research will initially document, map, and analyze patterns and trends in governance; subsequent efforts will examine the relationship between IPLC governance, biodiversity, and ecosystem services. The successful candidate will lead or contribute to two or more peer-reviewed publications in the first year.

Review of applications will begin on January 8, 2018 and continue until the position is filled.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Co-develop strategy to document and map indigenous peoples’ and other local community’s governance of lands and waters globally, and to examine the relationship between these governance regimes and key conservation attributes (e.g., biodiversity, ecosystem services).

Lead implementation of strategy.

Co-design, co-organize, and co-facilitate workshops with key stakeholders in support of strategy development and/or implementation.

Support and/or lead financial and programmatic reporting to donors and other internal and external stakeholders.

Support and/or lead communication efforts for internal and external audiences (scientific, programmatic, and popular).

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

This position is based in Arlington, Virginia (USA), with an initial duration of 1.5 years and the possibility of extension.

Travel of up to 25% may be required.

More than one position may be hired.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Ph.D. or related experience in a social science (anthropology, sociology, political science, etc.) or an interdisciplinary Ph.D. with substantial social science training.

Strong quantitative and spatial analysis skills.

Ability to work both independently and in a team.

Familiarity with international biodiversity conservation or related field.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills.

Preferred

Experience working with indigenous peoples and local communities.

Proficiency with both qualitative and quantitative approaches to social science.

Experience developing and delivering trainings, preferably in multicultural contexts.

Ability to travel internationally.

Experience in developing countries.

Working knowledge of one or more additional languages commonly spoken in the tropics.

To apply please submit your resume and references.

Conservation International is an Affirmative Action/ Equal Opportunity Employer of minorities, females, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. It is the policy of CI to afford equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment. CI offers reasonable accommodation in the employment process for individuals with disabilities. If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. If you require an application accommodation due to a disability, please e-mail your request to applyhelp@conservation.org and include "accommodation" in the subject line.