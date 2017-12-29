POST-DOCTORAL SOCIAL SCIENTIST, DIFFUSION OF INNOVATION

POSITION SUMMARY:

Conservation International (CI) helps societies sustainably care for nature, our global biodiversity, for the benefit of humanity. As part of the CI Social Science Initiative, CI seeks a post-doctoral social scientist to work with an interdisciplinary team to rigorously document and explain patterns and trends in the adoption of conservation interventions. Research will initially document, map, and analyze patterns and trends in community-based marine conservation; subsequent efforts may examine other conservation regimes. The successful candidate will lead or contribute to two or more peer-reviewed publications in the first year.

Review of applications will begin on January 8, 2018 and continue until the position is filled.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Co-develop strategy to document, map, and explain patterns and trends in adoption of conservation innovations.

Lead implementation of strategy.

Co-design, co-organize, and co-facilitate workshops with key stakeholders in support of strategy development and/or implementation.

Support and/or lead financial and programmatic reporting to donors and other internal and external stakeholders.

Support and/or lead communication efforts for internal and external audiences (scientific, programmatic, and popular).

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

This position is based in Arlington, Virginia (USA), with an initial duration of 1.5 years and the possibility of extension.

Travel of up to 25% may be required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Ph.D. or related experience in a social science (sociology, human geography, political science, etc.) or an interdisciplinary Ph.D. with substantial social science training.

Strong quantitative and spatial analysis skills.

Ability to work both independently and in a team.

Familiarity with international biodiversity conservation or related field.

Social science field research experience, preferably in less developed countries.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills.

Preferred

Experience working with indigenous peoples and local communities.

Proficiency with both qualitative and quantitative approaches to social science.

Experience developing and delivering trainings, preferably in multicultural contexts.

Ability to travel internationally.

Experience in developing countries.

Working knowledge of one or more additional languages commonly spoken in the tropics.

To apply please submit your resume and cover letter.

