Optima Health (a health plan division of Sentara Healthcare) in Virginia Beach, VA is expanding our services and presence in the individual product market. As a result we are seeking talented and experienced BSN or MSN prepared Registered Nurses with a passion and or interest in case management to help support our case management teams in a telephonic, integrated care capacity:The Hospital Review Team (HRT) is a part of the larger Clinical Care Services team at Optima Health. The team is composed of Registered Nurses and Patient Service Coordinators. Our Registered Nurses are certified case managers who coordinate the care and services of our members, promote effective utilization and monitor health care resources. The HRT case manager assumes a collaborative role with all members of the healthcare team to achieve optimal clinical and resource outcomes. Members of our team are responsible for utilization management and review, coordination of benefits and assisting with coordination of transition plans.Healthcare Service Teams (case management services) are comprised of clinical professional staff, behavioral health clinicians, and non-clinical staff. Members are enrolled into care coordination, disease management, and complex case management programs depending on their care needs. We have an integrated care model which encompasses care plans that address our member's medical and behavioral health needs. Some of our disease management/case management programs include but are not limited to Diabetes, COPD, Asthma, and Partners in Pregnancy.*bonus is subject to certain employment requirements and criteria*not a remote or tele-commute position-requires Monday-Friday schedule at our Optima Office in Virginia Beach, VA.

Responsible and accountable for the provision and facilitation of comprehensive care coordination services and quality outcomes for patients across the continuum. Promotes effective utilization and monitoring of health services, collaborates and communicates with the healthcare team and patient/caregiver to manage care and transitions. Develops and/or implements a comprehensive care plan based on assessment and evaluation of patient/caregiver needs. Functions in one of the following practice settings: Acute Care, Service Lines, Ambulatory/Community-based, Home Health, and Long Term Care.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

BLS (if in a clinical setting). For Integrated Care Management departments, specialty certification required within one year of eligibility (ACM, CCM, CCCTM or RN-BC). For other service lines, certification based on specialty area required within one year of eligibility. 3 years Case Management experience preferred. For those in Behavioral Health - Certification in de-escalation training within 15 days of hire and annually. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.