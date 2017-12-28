Coordinate complex and newly defined projects for division assigned to include but not limited to operations, acquisitions, and transformations. Conduct studies and evaluations to develop workflow simplification processes. Prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management and staff in optimizing and standardizing practices.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience

Required: Project Management - 2 years

Preferred: Supervisory - 2 years

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Microsoft Office, Monitoring, Project Management, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Systems Analysis, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Bachelor's degree or 4 years of related experience in lieu of degree required. Ability to influence change, demonstrate organizational abilities, and able to multitask in a fast paced environment. Electronic Medical Record (relevant to the division system) experience preferred. Travel to local and out of town locations within division.