PROJECT MANAGER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Dec 28, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Project Manager and PMP
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes
Experience
Required: Project Management - 2 years
Preferred: Supervisory - 2 years
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Microsoft Office, Monitoring, Project Management, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Systems Analysis, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Bachelor's degree or 4 years of related experience in lieu of degree required. Ability to influence change, demonstrate organizational abilities, and able to multitask in a fast paced environment. Electronic Medical Record (relevant to the division system) experience preferred. Travel to local and out of town locations within division.