The MIL Corporation seeks a Project Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Lexington Park, MD location.

• Assist in the gathering of scientific, mathematical and statistical information for study and analysis for a variety of related programs with minimal supervision

• Record and distribute meeting minutes

• Develop presentation material for project design reviews

• Coordinate travel and visit requests for project team

• Develop and maintain project spending plans

• Draft monthly status reports

• Gather input for cost estimates

• Develop and maintain material status reports

• Review and updated project schedule as needed

Required Qualifications

• HS/GED and 4 years of experience with analysis techniques, test and evaluation procedures of test support requirements -OR- an Associate's in a Business or Technical discipline

• Efficiency with MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, MS Outlook)

• Efficiency with Adobe Acrobat software

• Ability to coordinate and communicate with engineers, technicians and management to produce high quality documentation for Federal Government clients

Desired Qualifications

• Military experience

• Experience with PMI best practices

• Experience with managing project financial data

• Knowledge of computer graphics software and Visio

Education

HS/GED

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.