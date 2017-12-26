Competitive pay plans

Sentara CarePlex Hospital is a technologically advanced, acute care hospital, and Certified Primary Stroke Center located in Hampton, Va. Other features include specialized services in cardiac, vascular and urologic care, along with advanced diagnostic and surgical capabilities, a hospitalist program and one of the state's busiest emergency departments.The 224-bed hospital offers an eICU® to monitor patients even more closely with state-of-the-art equipment and computer software. Sentara CarePlex Hospital provides care through advanced surgical programs, emergency cardiac intervention and fellowship-trained physicians. It is also home to the Orthopedic Hospital at Sentara CarePlex Hospital, the area's first dedicated orthopedic hospital, taking specialized orthopedic care to a new level.

Responsible and accountable for administratively managing the hospital as the representative for the administrator on call. Possesses proficient clinical skills and serves as a resource to nursing staff, physicians, and the public. Coordinates and collaborates with a multidisciplinary team to facilitate appropriate and efficient patient placement. Makes administrative decisions (in consultation with administrator on call, as needed) in regards to potential or actual problematic situations involving the hospital. May be responsible to coordinate patient care resources.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Acute Care - Previous experience, Nursing - 2 years, Nursing Leadership - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

BSN required. Must be able to effectively communicate, both orally and in writing. Demonstrated ability to resolve problems in an efficient and caring manner. Demonstrated leadership skills through effective work coordination, management of resources, and participation in goal accomplishment. ACLS required within 1 year of hire.