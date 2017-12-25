INTERN, RESPONSIBLE MINING AND ENERGY

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Intern will provide support to the Responsible Mining and Energy (RME) Program in conducting preliminary scoping research on issues related with Artisanal Small-scale Mining or the Renewable Energy sector, with particular emphasis in Africa. This will include, but not limited to, literature review and interviews with CI staff and experts to gather information about context and trends of either of those two sectors, standards and work happening within CI. This position will work in close collaboration with the Senior Director and Senior Manager, Responsible Mining and Energy and other members of the RME team.

The intern will deliver a final report with the summary from the research findings, conclusions and recommendations, and will deliver a presentation to the RME team and other staff within CI.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Research. Conduct scoping research on issues related with Artisanal Small-scale Mining or the Renewable Energy Sector. 75%

Technical writing. Document research findings; analyze information generated from research and draft conclusions and recommendations. The intern will deliver a final report summarizing the research findings, conclusions and recommendations, and will provide a presentation to the RME team and other CI staff. 25%.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

This is an office-based work environment.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Working towards a degree preferentially in the environmental sciences, government, public policy, or international relations arenas.

Technical proficiency in research and technical writing.

Excellent communications skills.

To apply please submit your resume, cover letter and references.

