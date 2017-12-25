Optima Health is seeking an experienced Senior Business Analyst to join our Operations division in Virginia Beach, VA. The ideal candidate will have related experience in one of the following areas: Operations, IT, Call Center Support or Reporting. This is a full-time, salaried, benefited position. Previous call center experience is preferred.

This position is responsible for the implementation and support of quality initiatives within assigned areas. Provides subject matter expertise related to quality initiative implementation, reporting and analysis. Is a liaison between internal/external customers and Information Technology for business definition, scope, testing and implementation to ensure quality, efficiency, effectiveness, and customer knowledge to improve business practices.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Analytics - 3 years, Healthcare - 3 years, Project Management - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Microsoft Access, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Word, Quality Control Analysis, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Master's degree preferred.