COMMUNITY HEALTH/PREVENTN RN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Dec 25, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Optima Health is seeking health and wellness Registered Nurse to join our Community Health and Prevention team in the Harrisonburg, VA region. Our Community Health and Prevention RN's travel to nearby locations to conduct health assessments and administer flu shots. BSN required. 3 years RN experience required. This is a flexi position that requires a fluctuating commitment of hours worked. Responsible for both individual and group education to promote core health improvement programs including smoking cessation, adult immunizations, heart health, cancer prevention and detection, and wise self-care. Current knowledge of regional preventive health issues, managed care health improvement initiatives, and a variety of health improvement strategies is required. This is a clinical position that requires clinical skills and certifications.
Education Level
Experience
License
Other
Education Level
Preferred: Bachelor's Level Degree: Nursing
Experience
Required: Nursing 3 years
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: BLS
Other
BLS required within 90 days of hire
