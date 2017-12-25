Optima Health is seeking health and wellness Registered Nurse to join our Community Health and Prevention team in the Harrisonburg, VA region. Our Community Health and Prevention RN's travel to nearby locations to conduct health assessments and administer flu shots. BSN required. 3 years RN experience required. This is a flexi position that requires a fluctuating commitment of hours worked. Responsible for both individual and group education to promote core health improvement programs including smoking cessation, adult immunizations, heart health, cancer prevention and detection, and wise self-care. Current knowledge of regional preventive health issues, managed care health improvement initiatives, and a variety of health improvement strategies is required. This is a clinical position that requires clinical skills and certifications.

Education Level

Preferred: Bachelor's Level Degree: Nursing

Experience

Required: Nursing 3 years

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: BLS

Other

BLS required within 90 days of hire