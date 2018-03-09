Top notch commercial property management company seeks sharp Assistant to help with day to day operations of building management. Position involves vendor relations, taking work orders, interacting with tenants, file maintenance, and helping out where needed. Great opportunity to grow with an up and coming power house in the area. Call or email Bob Lucas for immediate confidential interview, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect.

Prefer four year degree, commercial property management experience, excellent communication skills, promotable, strong work ethic.