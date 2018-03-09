Assistant to Property Manager (temp to hire)

Employer
NRI
Location
Northern Virginia, VA
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Management
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Top notch commercial property management company seeks sharp Assistant to help with day to day operations of building management. Position involves vendor relations, taking work orders, interacting with tenants, file maintenance, and helping out where needed. Great opportunity to grow with an up and coming power house in the area. Call or email Bob Lucas for immediate confidential interview, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect.

Prefer four year degree, commercial property management experience, excellent communication skills, promotable, strong work ethic.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this