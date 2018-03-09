Property Manager (Retail) 70-80K + bonus potential!
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- District of Columbia, DC
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management, Retail
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Great opportunity with this DC based commercial property management firm. The Property Manager will be exposed to all aspects of real estate investment, property management, valuations, and more. Position involves
- Overseeing tenant improvements
- Enforcing property policies
- Record keeping
- Capital improvements
- Property inspections
- Solving tenant issues
- Marketing space
- Processing A/P
- Collections
- Budgets.
Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!
Qualifications and Skills
Bachelor’s degree, retail property management experience, MS Office.