Property Manager (Retail) 70-80K + bonus potential!

NRI
District of Columbia, DC
Mar 09, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Management
Real Estate / Property Management, Retail
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Great opportunity with this DC based commercial property management firm. The Property Manager will be exposed to all aspects of real estate investment, property management, valuations, and more. Position involves
  • Overseeing tenant improvements
  • Enforcing property policies
  • Record keeping
  • Capital improvements
  • Property inspections
  • Solving tenant issues
  • Marketing space
  • Processing A/P
  • Collections
  • Budgets.

Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

Bachelor’s degree, retail property management experience, MS Office.

 

