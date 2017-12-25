Provides law enforcement and public safety services to the community in Fairfax County. Acts to enforce criminal laws, traffic regulations and maintain public order. Patrols designated area utilizing police vehicle. Conducts criminal and vehicle accident investigations. Effects arrests and testifies in court. Performs related work as required.: Day shift: 5:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.; evening shift: 1:30 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.; midnight shift: 7:30 p.m. - 7:00 a.m; work days alternate weekly. (1st week, Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 2nd week Wednesday and Thursday).Illustrative Duties

(The illustrative duties listed in this specification are representative of the class but are not an all inclusive list. A complete list of position duties and unique physical requirements can be found in the position job description.)



Patrols an assigned area of the county by car or foot to maintain law and order;

Responds to emergencies as directed by mobile display terminal, radio, or telephone;

Investigates unusual or suspicious conditions, traffic accidents, or incidents;

Makes arrests and maintains custody of those arrested;

Interviews suspects;

Testifies in court;

Prepares reports on investigations, offenses, arrests, and activities;

Investigates a wide variety of criminal offenses, including larceny, auto theft, and fraud;

Participates in investigations of rape and homicide;

As assigned, participates in specialized vice and alcoholic beverage violation investigations and raids, ascertains information or secures evidence for the arrest of suspects, and searches for and apprehends criminal offenders.

Required Knowledge Skills and Abilities

(The knowledge, skills and abilities listed in this specification are representative of the class but are not an all-inclusive list.)



Knowledge of modern methods and practices of criminal investigation and identification;

Knowledge of departmental rules and regulations;

Knowledge of the geography of the county;

Skill in the use of firearms;

Ability to effectively communicate with persons of all ages and walks of life;

Ability to remember names, faces, and details;

Ability to comprehend and execute complex oral and written directions;

Ability to exercise good judgment in stressful situations;

Good physical condition;

Keen sense of observation;

Ability to maintain a high level of ethical standards;

Ability to demonstrate a high level of integrity and be truthful at all times.

By the end of the probationary period, must obtain the following:

Certification as a Law Enforcement Officer by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services;

Certification in the Virginia Crime Information Network (VCIN);

Certification in firearms proficiency.

Must be a citizen of the United States;

Must be 20 years old, or within 180 days of 21st birthday at time of application, or currently a police cadet and within 180 days of 21st birthday;

Must successfully complete a criminal background investigation, a polygraph examination, a psychological examination, and a physical ability test prior to appointment;

Applicants selected must be able to obtain a Class A medical rating in the assigned medical group prior to starting work;

Must be able to perform essential job functions (reasonable accommodation may be made on a case-by-case-basis);

Must have never committed, been involved in, or been convicted of a felony offense; not have been convicted of or pled guilty or no contest to a felony or any offense that would be a felony in the Commonwealth or misdemeanor involving moral turpitude, misdemeanor sex offense or domestic assault.

Must be of good character and reputation;

Incumbents shall not use any tobacco products on and off duty starting at the time of appointment.

The incumbent must be willing to sign a Condition of Employment Agreement acknowledging the prohibition of the use of tobacco products both on and off duty.

Associate or higher degree in law enforcement, public administration or related field from an accredited university or college.

Prior law enforcement or military experience.

Current law enforcement officer certification in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Professional working proficiency, or higher, in a foreign language or American Sign Language. Proficiency level to be evaluated.

Employment StandardsAny combination of education, experience, and training equivalent to high school graduation or a GED issued by a state department of education. Successful completion of police recruit training. Possession of a valid motor vehicle driver's license at time of appointment.Subsequent to a conditional job offer, applicants must complete a comprehensive medical examination, including drug testing and a vision standard not worse than 20/200, provided there has been at least three months of success wearing soft contact lenses. Must be able to perform essential job functions (reasonable accommodation may be made on a case-by-case-basis);Successful completion of all background requirements and final interview with Personnel Resource Commander or his designee.Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.