The Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) is responsible for all financial aspects of The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (the National Academies), including Accounting, Budget, Contracts and Grants Accounting, Contracts and Grants Management, Procurement, and Financial Analysis and Reporting.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Deputy Controller is a high profile position that assists the Controller in managing the financial and regulatory risks of the National Academies, a not-for-profit organization with approximately $300 million in annual revenues. The primary responsibilities include oversight for the general ledger, treasury, and tax functions of the organization. The Controller’s Office is also responsible for the accounting and financial reporting functions of The National Academies’ Corporation (TNAC), a related tax-exempt organization.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

1. Directly supervises Associate Controllers and has overall oversight of employees in the Controller’s Office. Provides leadership and mentors employees. Trains and develops employees to successfully perform current responsibilities and encourages development of staff for future roles. Forms effective teams and cultivates a work environment that fosters teamwork. Interprets and ensures consistent application of organizational policies. Initiates personnel actions, including performance and compensation reviews and disciplinary actions.

2. Consults with the Controller on policy or action. Recommends improvements to policy or practices and implements approved recommendations.

3. Works with Controller’s Office staff, external audit firm, internal auditors, and government auditors to provide accurate and timely information to support audits. Performs research and analysis to support audits. Prepares accounting policy memos, schedules, and support as needed for audits.

4. Works with Controller’s Office staff, external banking, and external investment resources to manage the treasury function for the National Academies. Oversees the merchant accounts and lines of credit.

5. Works with Controller’s Office staff to ensure the books are closed timely at month-end and year-end. Ensures timely, accurate completion of all required external reports.

6. Oversees the National Academies and TNAC tax reporting function. Ensures that all tax returns are filed accurately and on a timely basis.

7. Ensures that accounting is performed in accordance with GAAP. Implements appropriate internal controls and audit procedures to ensure accuracy of financial data. Performs financial statement analysis. Designs and implements accounting procedures to take advantage of best practices and office automation. Reviews key year-end accounting schedules and ensures that they support financial statements.

8. Serves on various multi-disciplinary teams convened for special projects. Works on special projects assigned by the Controller.

9. Acts as deputy for overall Controller function. Has decision-making and signature authority for department activities in the absence of the Controller.

10. Working in conjunction with other Controller’s Office staff, reviews new accounting issues as they arise and proposes proper treatment in the National Academies financial statements.

11. Reviews and approves access to the accounting system (PeopleSoft Financials) and completes the annual PeopleSoft Financials security review.

12. Maintains an appropriate standard of confidentiality. When handling secure, privileged, sensitive, or confidential information and matters, maintains strict confidence and exercises care to prevent disclosure to others. Accesses confidential information for work-related reasons only following the policies and procedures of the organization. Ensures that any privileged, sensitive, or confidential information is securely stored, disposed of, and transmitted according to the Institutional guidance. Ensures procedures are in place to maintain and protect confidentiality and to prevent disclosure. Trains and updates staff/team members on these issues periodically.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Excellent teamwork and customer service skills. Strong analytical, problem solving, and presentation skills. Thorough knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles. Ability to manage and maintain privileged, sensitive, and confidential information and matters appropriately. Ability to operate independently, and exercise substantial latitude for independent judgment, action and discretion in accomplishing goals and objectives. Ability to work successfully in a team environment and to form and maintain effective teams. Ability to manage and develop relationships with programs, employees, and other National Academies’ departments through effective communication. Demonstrated ability to train and supervise subordinates. Excellent organizational and communication skills. Ability to communicate complex accounting issues in simple, understandable terms.



If you already have an account created with the Academies, to apply to this position, click “Add to my Jobs” with your login information. If this is your first time applying with the Academies, please click “Apply for this position” below.