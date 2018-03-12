Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a US Citizen.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

See Other Information section for additional requirements.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.



This position is covered under the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) and requires additional education, training and experience. This position has been identified as a Career Field: Contracting at Level I. If you possess DAWIA Certification, please indicate your Certification Level and Career Field information in your resume.



Applicants not certified may still apply and be selected, but must achieve certification within 24 months of appointment. Certification requirements may be viewed at http://icatalog.dau.mil/onlinecatalog/CareerLvl.aspx.



Must be able to obtain an Top Secret security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.



Successful completion of a pre-employment drug test is required. A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the applicant fails to report to the scheduled drug test appointment. Incumbents of drug testing designated positions will be subject to random testing. Drug test results will be provided to the employing activity/command.





In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.Applicants must meet the following Basic Education Requirements of the Department of Defense Qualification Standard for Contracting Positions:A. A bachelor's degree from an accredited educational institution authorized to grant baccalaureate degreesB. At least 24 semester hours in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management. (This requirement can be obtained within the bachelor's degree or in addition to the degree.)The education requirements listed above apply only to individuals entering DoD 1102 positions on or after October 1, 2000. Current civilian personnel in DoD, who occupied GS-1102 positions or contracting positions with authority to award or administer contracts above the simplified acquisition threshold in an Executive Department on or before September 30, 2000, are exempt from meeting this requirement. Current military members who occupied a similar occupational specialty to the GS-1102 on or before September 30, 2000, and members of the Contingency Contracting Force are also exempt from meeting this requirement.GS- 11 - In addition to the Basic Education Requirements for this position, your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-09 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: Knowledge of procurement statutes, regulations, contracting methods, policies and procedures; developing and conveying business information orally, and in writing to senior level officials; participate independently as an integral member of a team; research and solve problems to achieve the assigned tasking and goals.GS-09 - In addition to the Basic Education Requirements for this position, your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-07 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: Knowledge of procurement statutes, regulations, contracting methods, policies and procedures; developing and conveying business information orally, and in writing to senior level officials; participate independently as an integral member of a team; research and solve problems to achieve the assigned taskings and goals.Applicant must meet the following Department of Defense qualification requirements for 1102 contracting positions: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/DoD_Qualification_Standard_For_GS-1102.pdf Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.



See the Office of Personnel Management's General Policies for information on crediting education.

This public notice announcement is for a standing register for anticipated vacancies, and may be used to fill similar vacancies for up to 120 days after the closing date. Applicants may be referred for consideration as vacancies occur for up to 120 days after the closing of this announcement. There may or may not be actual vacancies filled from this register. As such Notices of Results (NORs) may or may not be sent to applicants who apply to this announcement.



Referral lists will be issued on an as needed basis as vacancies occur.



This position is in the excepted service and does not confer competitive status.



Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



Recruitment Incentives may be authorized for eligible new hire



This position has promotion potential to the GS-13 grade. If selected below the full performance level, incumbent may be noncompetitively promoted to the next higher grade level after meeting all regulatory requirements, and upon the recommendation of management. Promotion is neither implied or guaranteed.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:

ISSUE CHANGES AND MODIFICATIONS

ORAL COMMUNICATION

PARTNERING

WRITTEN COMMUNICATION