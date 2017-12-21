As Case Manager, assumes responsibility to coordinate patient care for assigned caseload when assigned by Clinical Services Manager.

Completes initial, comprehensive, and ongoing assessments of patient and family to determine hospice needs. Provides a complete physical assessment and history of current

and previous illness(es).

1. Provides professional nursing care by utilizing all elements of nursing process.

2. Assesses and evaluates patient status by:

a. Writing and initiating plan of care

b. Regularly re-evaluating patient and family/caregiver needs

c. Participating in revising the plan of care, as necessary

3. Uses health assessment data to determine nursing diagnosis

4. Develops a care plan that establishes goals based on nursing diagnosis and incorporates palliative nursing actions. Includes the patient and the family in the planning

process.

5. Initiates appropriate preventative and rehabilitative nursing procedures. Administers medications and treatment as prescribed by physician in the physician’s plan of

care.

6. Counsels the patient and family in meeting nursing and related needs.

7. Provides healthcare instructions to the patient as appropriate per assessment and plan.

8. Assists the patient with the activities of daily living and facilitates the patient’s efforts toward self-sufficiency and optimal comfort care.

Requirements:

1. Registered nurse with current licensure to practice professional nursing in Maryland and DC.s

2. Graduate of National League for Nursing accredited school of nursing.

3. Must maintain a state drivers’ license in good standing, and maintain an automobile in good working order, one that is insured in accordance with the applicable state laws, and provide proof annually.

4. Minimum two years experience; experience in the area of public health, home care, or hospice nursing preferred..

5. Self directed and able to work with minimum supervision.

6. Provide supervision of hospice aides.

7. Demonstrated excellent observation, problem solving, verbal, and written communication.

8. Ability to organize and prioritize workload independently.

9. High proficiency with computers, Microsoft Office, cellular technology, and EMR required.

10. Prolonged or considerable walking or standing; ability to position, and/or transfer patients; ability to lift supplies and equipment up to 50 lbs.; considerable reaching, stooping, bending, kneeling, and/or crouching required. Visual acuity and hearing to perform nursing skills is required.

Associates - 2 years Healthcare