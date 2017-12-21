RN INTAKE COORDINATOR - IMMEDIATE HIRE!!

Employer
NRI
Location
MARYLAND & DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Posted
Dec 21, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
  • Receive all phone calls. Provide information about hospice and hospice services. Obtain pertinent data from caller about patient.
  • Contact physician for verification of terminal illness of patient referred. Obtain appropriate signed forms from physician.
  • Assure payer status is intact.
  • Assure that pre-authorizations are obtained and documented when necessary.
  • Enter data into system.
  • Arrange for initial visit by hospice RN or SW for information sharing and/or signing of consents with admission to hospice program.
  • If patient is in acute care setting:
    • Assess for home care needs,
    • Arrange for delivery of DME, disposable supplies.
  • Ensure that all Federal and State regulations are adhered to in the intake and admission process.
  • Communicate with site-specific Clinical Services Manager frequently and when necessary throughout the day to inform about prospective patients and dates.
  • Must be able to make home visit and initiate admission process if needed.
  • Review eligibility disease – specific work sheet from liaison and determine a level of care appropriate to symptoms.
  • If patient requires GIP Level of Care, assure that:
    • Infusion orders are processed in a timely manner.
    • Consents for GIP Level of Care are completed.
    • Must have current Registered Nurse licenses for DC and MD.
    • Must have a firm understanding of State and Federal regulations, the Medicare and Medicaid hospice benefits, the commercial insurer benefits.
    • Must possess knowledge of computers and level of comfort with software for medical records and Word.
    • Must possess firm Commitment to customer service.
    • Must have an established record as a strong team player.
    • Must obtain certification in Hospice and Palliative Nursing within two (2) years of employment.
    • 1 year Healthcare experience 

