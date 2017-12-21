RN INTAKE COORDINATOR - IMMEDIATE HIRE!!
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- MARYLAND & DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
- Posted
- Dec 21, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
- Receive all phone calls. Provide information about hospice and hospice services. Obtain pertinent data from caller about patient.
- Contact physician for verification of terminal illness of patient referred. Obtain appropriate signed forms from physician.
- Assure payer status is intact.
- Assure that pre-authorizations are obtained and documented when necessary.
- Enter data into system.
- Arrange for initial visit by hospice RN or SW for information sharing and/or signing of consents with admission to hospice program.
- If patient is in acute care setting:
- Assess for home care needs,
- Arrange for delivery of DME, disposable supplies.
- Ensure that all Federal and State regulations are adhered to in the intake and admission process.
- Communicate with site-specific Clinical Services Manager frequently and when necessary throughout the day to inform about prospective patients and dates.
- Must be able to make home visit and initiate admission process if needed.
- Review eligibility disease – specific work sheet from liaison and determine a level of care appropriate to symptoms.
- If patient requires GIP Level of Care, assure that:
- Infusion orders are processed in a timely manner.
- Consents for GIP Level of Care are completed.
- Must have current Registered Nurse licenses for DC and MD.
- Must have a firm understanding of State and Federal regulations, the Medicare and Medicaid hospice benefits, the commercial insurer benefits.
- Must possess knowledge of computers and level of comfort with software for medical records and Word.
- Must possess firm Commitment to customer service.
- Must have an established record as a strong team player.
- Must obtain certification in Hospice and Palliative Nursing within two (2) years of employment.
- 1 year Healthcare experience