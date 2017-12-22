Evaluating and identifying potential watershed retrofit and stream projects;

Planning and directing the design of stream restoration projects, stormwater ponds and green infrastructure retrofits;

Monitoring the overall project construction and preparing or overseeing the development of construction documents, specifications and scopes of work;

Managing contracts and providing contractor and consultant oversight;

Preparing project budgets, reviewing invoices, and disbursing funds;

Verifying project permits and regulatory compliance;

Monitoring the performance of implemented projects and ensuring maintenance of established projects;

Managing the MS4 permitting and Chesapeake Bay TMDL reporting and providing updates through annual reports;

Providing advice and offering expertise on streams and watershed management to DES staff, other County agencies and residents;

Reviewing development plans for impacts to streams, wetlands, riparian buffers and water quality and responding to inquiries from the public and the development community about Resource Protection Areas;

Participating in special projects such as stream/water quality monitoring, outfall assessment, stormwater management facility effectiveness assessment, etc.; and

Developing policies and standards as needed.

Planning, designing, and/or implementing watershed retrofit projects or stream restoration projects based on best practices in urban stormwater management, green infrastructure practices or natural channel and/or regenerative design principles;

Managing design of stormwater infrastructure projects for a local or state agency;

Implementing MS4 permit requirements;

Collaborating with a variety of stakeholders on urban watershed management projects, stormwater program implementation, or environmental capital projects;

Coordinating and making presentations at community meetings related to capital projects; and or

Reviewing development plans for water quality impacts or stormwater compliance.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Job Title: WATERSHED PROJECTS MANAGER Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $60,964.80 - $99,632.00 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia Arlington County's Department of Environmental Services (DES) is seeking a Watershed Projects Manager to join the Office of Sustainability and Environmental Management (OSEM) division. This employee will support the County's comprehensive stormwater management program which reduces the potential for stormwater threats to public health, provides information on watershed and stormwater management, ensures compliance with state and federal stormwater, water quality and floodplain management requirements, and reduces the impacts of new and existing urban development on Arlington streams, the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay.The Watershed Projects Manager will work with project managers, maintenance staff, engineers and construction managers to plan, implement, track and monitor watershed retrofit and stream restoration projects as part of Arlington County's Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit and Chesapeake Bay TMDL Action Plan. This employee will lead internal and contracted design teams in the preparation of construction plans and specifications, and will ensure compliance with program goals, current design standards, and applicable regulations. This employee will also work collaboratively with outreach staff to engage and inform residents, civic associations, community groups, commissions, County management and elected officials about stormwater capital projects. This Projects Manager will facilitate the procurement process for construction, and collaborate with construction managers and contractors to ensure that the projects meet design requirements and specifications and can be adequately maintained and monitored. This employee will also work with staff to review development plans affecting riparian buffers, streams and wetlands.Duties include:The ideal candidate will be energetic, organized, resourceful, collaborative, flexible, persistent, self-motivated, willing to embrace new ideas and projects, creative, analytical and a problem-solver with strong interpersonal and communication skills (both written and verbal).Selection Criteria:Bachelor's degree in the Environmental Sciences, Engineering, Planning, Landscape Architecture, or a related field, plus significant experience in managing watershed projects, implementing stormwater programs or managing environmental capital projects.A Master's degree in the Environmental Sciences, Engineering, Planning, Landscape Architecture, or a related field may substitute for one year of the experience requirement.Preference may be given to candidates with experience in one or more of the following areas:Special Requirements: Applicant must possess, or have the ability to obtain, a valid motor vehicle operator's license from the applicant's state of residence at the time of appointment. The applicant must authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. Any offer of employment will be contingent upon a favorable review of the applicant's driving record.Additional Information: Work Hours: 40 hours per week, flexible schedule; evening and weekend work is occasionally required.This position is part of a broadband, competency based pay pilot for which the overall salary range is $60,964.80 - $99,632.00. Individuals hired to positions in this pay pilot will be appointed at a salary based on their experience and training and the nature of the work assigned. Within pay guidelines, pay pilot participants are eligible for variable salary increases based on performance, growth in responsibilities and employee development on a yearly basis.This recruitment is open until the position is filled with a preferred filing date of January 19, 2018. Applications submitted by this date will receive first consideration. Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible. Qualified applicants in the first group will be referred to the hiring manager and interviews will be conducted on a regular basis throughout the recruitment with candidates whose qualifications best fit our needs. Applications received after January 19, 2018 may be considered if a hire is not made from applicants received by the preferred filing date. The application process will close when the position has been filled or when enough qualified applications have been received.Each section of the application must be completed. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application. Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are considered part of the selection process and are required for this position. Please do not give see resume as a response to the questions