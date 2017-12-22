Sr. Analyst - 1402

The MIL Corporation (MIL)
Arlington, VA
Dec 22, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Analyst
Government and Public Services
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time

The MIL Corporation seeks a Sr. Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Arlington, VA location. The Sr. Analyst will work in cooperation with the Global Financial Service Support (GFSS) Operations team for the Global Financial Management System (GFMS).

• Manage and place interface files for GFMS, managing and loading files from GFMS to Treasury, supporting all Operational testing in GFMS test region, and providing on-call operations support in the evenings
• Perform system operations, file transfer and security policies and data mining, and manipulation and testing using SQL
• Provide Team Leadership once proven in the client environment

• 10 years of Analyst experience
• Experience with federal financial systems in a technical environment
• Experience working within a dynamic team environment
• Very good communication and customer support skills
• Flexibility to be on-call, work weekends and extended hours as needed

• Experience with Momentum Financials or the Control-M tool; experience executing tests
• Technical team lead experience
• Microsoft certifications

BA/BS

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.


The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP

