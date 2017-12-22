Job Description

Posting/Position Details :

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education

Graduation from high school or possession of a general equivalency diploma (GED).

Experience

Minimum of one (1) year of public safety dispatching, to include 6 months of call taking experience in a public safety environment,

Or

Minimum of two (2) recent, consecutive years of call taking experience in a public safety environment will be considered.

Certification/Licensure

Must attend training to attain and maintain certifications from Maryland and Washington, DC which allows incumbent access to criminal justice databases, used daily while on duty (WALES and METERS). A passing score on the test(s) issued by each state/jurisdiction is required to obtain the initial certification, as well as bi-annual recertification to remain a valid user of the system.

Other Requirements

Candidate must have never been convicted of a felony or serious misdemeanor.

Candidate must pass an extensive background check.

May be required to work variable shifts as needed, at times during inclement weather and when necessary, work extended tours of duty without notice.

Medical Group:

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

SUMMARY

This is full time technical and administrative public safety communications work in an emergency communications call center. Incumbent is responsible for receiving and processing all calls for service to the Metro Transit Police Department, coordinating with jurisdictional police and fire departments, making appropriate notifications, and providing support services to the unit and other Department divisions. Incumbent is responsible for making appropriate decisions during periods of stress and has latitude for independent judgement and action, within established guidelines.

The Communications Division is the primary point of contact for all calls for public safety and operates 24 hours a day, 365 days per year, including special events, holidays and during weather/public safety emergencies.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Answers emergency and non-emergency calls for service; determines the appropriate police, fire, emergency services or other WMATA department response; queries the caller to ascertain specific and vital details of a situation in a timely manner; maintains contact with the caller or appropriate jurisdictional police agency as needed and relays the information received from the caller.

Operates communications console equipment, computer aided dispatch (CAD) system, telephones, and corporate PC to expedite a variety of emergency, non-emergency and complaint calls from the public for assistance. Incumbent utilizes a variety of communication services, wired, wireless and text, to impart or receive police information.

Conducts police computerized information systems queries, hit confirmations, entries and performs administrative message switching between other agencies utilizing systems such as the Washington Area Law Enforcement System (WALES), the Maryland Electronic Telecommunications Enforcement Resource System (METERS), and the Virginia Criminal Interstate Network (VCIN) and their associated local systems, as well as WMATA in house systems.

Provides callers with customer support and acknowledges WMATA customer complaints, inquiries and recommendations for WMATA during non-business hours, which may or may not be police related.

Researches historical call data or locates information for internal and external customers.

Utilizes the voice, radio and call recording system to review calls and produce recordings for court purposes.

Sends notifications as required, to various WMATA management and external government recipients, reference police or public safety emergencies.

Dispatches police officers, officials and emergency management personnel to calls for service. Monitors, controls and coordinates the response and ensures the safety and accountability of all MTPD personnel in the field, by tracking location and status and frequently checking their welfare. Updates the CAD with pertinent information pertaining to all calls for service until the call is closed and files it for historical purposes.

Determines what type of response by police officers and resources is warranted, based on the call type and information gathered during the interview process of calluses requesting assistance.

Determines the number of police officers that will be needed to handle a particular call for service based on the most current information available.

Evaluates the closest and the safest location to intercept moving trains and buses when an emergency call has been received, and arranges for appropriate police and/or EMS resources to be in place to intercept.

Answers radio requests from officers on patrol for criminal, motor vehicle and civil offenses.

Monitors emergency activations of police radios to identify which officer has activated the emergency button and determine if an emergency exists, and send appropriate assistance when needed.

Reports radio malfunctions to WMATA’s radio maintenance department. Keeps accurate and updated records of malfunctions to include: specific locations, exact problem, and corrective actions being taken by WMATA radio maintenance personnel.

Utilizes available mapping services to assist officers in locating addresses outside of the metro stations for calls for service.

Utilizes bus tracking application to track the movement of buses to determine their location and nearest and safest location to intercept a bus for police and/or fire/medical emergencies.

Utilizes the Rail Operations Computer System (ROCS) live map application to track the movement of trains to determine their location and nearest and safest location to intercept a train for police and/or fire/medical emergencies.

Monitors and communicates with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) via a dedicated telephone system. The telephone is utilized to notify federal, state and local law enforcement or other first responders of important information regarding the Washington Metropolitan Area infrastructure or severe weather conditions that may affect WMATA operations.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing :

