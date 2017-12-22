The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The Division on Engineering and Physical Sciences (DEPS) is broadly concerned with expanding basic knowledge in the physical sciences and engineering and applying science and engineering disciplines in the service of humankind. DEPS works to ensure the effective application and progress of its science and engineering disciplines to provide timely scientific and technological advice to the government, the corporate sector, the professions, and the public in an effort to address problems of national and international significance.

Since 1996, the Air Force Studies Board (AFSB) has served as a convening venue for the discussion of a diverse set of topics of importance to the U.S. Air Force. In collaboration with Air Force leadership, the board develops various program activities related to the development and application of science and technology within the Air Force. These activities involve convening leading experts to participate in consensus studies, workshops, roundtables and expert meetings. Recently, these studies have addressed strategic topics on experimentation and prototyping, defending against hypersonic weapons, and assuring the future scientific and technical qualifications of Air Force acquisition personnel.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Air Force Studies Board of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, & Medicine is seeking a Program Officer with background in the management of scientific research projects to join our staff in support of ongoing activities related to the United States Air Force. The Program Officer is an integral part of the team and will have leadership responsibility for multiple projects including major studies, workshops, and various seminars & conference activities.

Responsible for developing and managing one or more of the organization’s programs or projects with minimal oversight by Director. Develops program or project strategy and budget, supervises staff, and ensures program or project meets objectives. Assembles committees/panels and serves as staff liaison between committee/panel members and the National Academies.

Develops prospectuses and raises funds for new projects. Incumbent applies in-depth professional level knowledge to independently solve a full range of complex problems. The work is primarily intellectual or analytical in character, requiring advanced technical knowledge. Assignments are broadly defined and require judgment and creativity to complete. Incumbent has authority to take whatever action deemed advisable or necessary, and is often responsible for oversight or management of other staff. Reports to the Director.



If you already have an account created with the Academies, to apply to this position, click “Add to my Jobs” with your login information. If this is your first time applying with the Academies, please click “Apply for this position” below.