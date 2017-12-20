.

Adjunct Faculty

Computer Science/Software Development & Security

UMUC Stateside

The Undergraduate School

Location: Largo, MD and Fort Meade, MD

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks adjunct faculty to teach in the Information Technology & Computer Science program. Specifically, we are seeking faculty for the following courses:

College Park, MD & Fort Meade, MD :

CMIS 102: Introduction to Problem Solving and Algorithm Design - A study of techniques for finding solutions to problems through structured programming and step-wise refinement. The objective is to design programs using pseudocode and participate in hands-on debugging, testing, and documenting activities. Topics include principles of programming, the logic of constructing a computer program, and the practical aspects of integrating program modules into a cohesive application. Algorithms are used to demonstrate programming as an approach to problem solving.

College Park, MD:

CMIS 141: Introductory Programming - (The first in a sequence of courses in Java.) Prerequisite: CMIS 102 or prior programming experience. Recommended: MATH 107. A study of structured and object-oriented programming using the Java language. The goal is to design, implement, test, debug, and document Java programs, using appropriate development tools. Projects require use of algorithms, simple data structures, and object-oriented concepts. Students may receive credit for only one of the following courses: CMIS 141, CMIS 141A, or CMSC 130.



College Park, MD:

CMIS 242: Intermediate Programming --Further study of the Java programming language. The objective is to design, implement, test, debug, and document Java programs, using appropriate development tools. Topics include object-oriented design, event-driven programming, exceptions, recursion, arrays, and data structures.

Largo, MD:

CMIS 310: Computer Systems and Architecture - A study of the fundamental concepts of computer architecture and factors that influence the performance of a system. The aim is to apply practical skills to computer systems architecture. Topics include data representation, assembly language, central processing unit architecture, memory architecture, and input/output (I/O) architecture.

Largo, MD:

CMIS 320: Relational Database Concepts and Applications - A study of the functions, underlying concepts, and applications of enterprise relational database management systems (RDBMS) in a business environment. The aim is to appropriately use databases to meet business requirements. Discussion covers entity/relationship diagrams, relational theory, normalization, integrity constraints, the Structured Query Language (SQL), and physical and logical design. Business case studies and projects include hands-on work using an industry-standard RDBMS.

Largo, MD:

SDEV 300: Building Secure Web Applications - A hands-on study of best practices and strategies for building secure applications for the web. The objective is to defend against web application vulnerabilities. Topics include web application architecture, common threats and trends, cross-site scripting, SQL injection, input validation, and business logic flaws.

Largo, MD:

SDEV 400: Secure Programming in the Cloud - A hands-on study of programming secure applications in the cloud. The goal is to design and build applications in the cloud while implementing appropriate security policies. Topics include cloud computing models, risks and security challenges of programming in the cloud, and data security.

Largo, MD:

CMSC 412: Operating Systems - A hands-on study of programming secure applications in the cloud. The goal is to design and build applications in the cloud while implementing appropriate security policies. Topics include cloud computing models, risks and security challenges of programming in the cloud, and data security.

Required Education and Experience

Master's degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, or related field from an accredited institution of higher learning. Terminal degree strongly preferred.

preferred. Professional experience in design and development of secure technical solutions for computing systems and/ or networking infrastructure.

You must meet the minimum technology requirements, which can be reviewed at https://www.umuc.edu/visitors/careers/facultyrecruit/upload/Adjunct-Faculty-Minimum-Technology-Requirements.pdf

Experience teaching adult learners online and in higher education preferred.

This position is specifically to teach in Largo, MD or Fort Meade, MD.

Materials needed for submission

Resume/ Curriculum Vitae

Cover letter highly preferred

If selected, candidates with international degrees may be required to submit translation/ degree evaluation from WES, AACRAO or IERF

Who We Are and Who We Serve

UMUC—one of 12 degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland (USM)—is a mission-driven institution with seven core values that guide us in all we do. At the top of the list is "Students First,” and we strive to do just that for our 90,000 students at home and abroad. From its start in 1947, UMUC has demonstrated its commitment to adult learners. We recognize that adult students need flexibility and options. UMUC is proud to be a global, 24-hour, institution of higher learning.

The typical UMUC student is an adult learner juggling a career, family, and other priorities. Roughly 80% work full time, half are parents, and half are minority students. They are continuing their education to better themselves, their families, and their professional opportunities. UMUC is also a leading higher education provider to the U.S. military, enrolling 55,000 active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, and family members annually. We are proud of our military heritage and are committed to this service.

The Adjunct Faculty Role at UMUC

UMUC is committed to helping students achieve success not only with us, but also in their professional fields. As a result, we actively seek faculty members who are scholar-practitioners: professionals who are actively and successfully engaged in their field who additionally wish to help the next generation of professionals grow in their knowledge and expertise through education. Your role as an adjunct faculty member will be to:

Actively engage students through frequent interaction that motivates them to succeed, and conveys a genuine energy and enthusiasm for their learning.

Guide students in active collaboration and the application of their learning in problem- and project-based learning demonstrations.

Provide rich and regular constructive feedback, utilizing rubrics effectively for the assessment of student work, and acknowledging student accomplishments.

Demonstrate relevant and current subject-matter expertise, and help students connect concepts across their academic program.

Provide feedback to your program chair on possible curricular improvements.

The Computer Science program at UMUC

Please visit http://www.umuc.edu/academic-programs/bachelors-degrees/computer-science-major.cfm to learn more about this program, including its description, outcomes, and coursework.

Faculty Training at UMUC

We are committed to your professional success at UMUC. Each new faculty member is required to successfully complete our online two-week new faculty orientation, FacDev 411, as a condition of hire.

Position Available and will Remain Open until Filled

Salary Commensurate with Experience

Adjunct faculty candidates will be required to provide official transcripts during the candidate selection process.

The University of Maryland University College (UMUC) is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding nondiscrimination. UMUC is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all persons and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, religion, ancestry, political affiliation or veteran status in employment, educational programs and activities, and admissions.

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you are required to create an account prior to completing your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to check on the status of your application or to apply to additional jobs.