Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required

Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position

A one year probationary period may be required

Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check

Conditions of Employment:

1. If selected, a completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty. (Click here to view form or copy this URL to your browser: www.apd.army.mil/pub/eforms/DR_a/pdf/A3433_Final.pdf).

Must be 18 years of age at time of employment. Satisfactory completion of pre-employment background checks in accordance with AR 215-3, 2-15m, and a Child Care Tier 1 background investigation is required. Must have current health assessment which documents good mental and physical health, freedom from communicable disease, and immunizations IAW current Army and DoD policy including annual influenza vaccinations.



For positions in Child Development Centers, possess and maintain the physical ability to lift and carry up to 40 lbs., walk, bend, stoop, and stand on a routine basis.



Incumbent is legally required to report all suspected incidents of child abuse/neglect.



Individuals who have been trained will be required to administer routine and rescue medications prescribed by a physician to children/youth, perform CPR and first aid, and aid in providing a reasonable accommodation to children/youth with a special need.



Travel to on and off post locations may be required. Schedule may include irregular hours, evenings, and/or weekends. Duties involve working both indoors and outdoors.



Successful completion of Entry Level training requirements within three (3) months of appointment and demonstrated on the job competence is required before non-competitive advancement to the next level of responsibility (CYPA Skill Level 3). Failure to achieve desired training with demonstrated competence may result in separation.



1. Possess a high school diploma or GED certificate.2. Be able to communicate effectively in English, both orally and in writing.3. This is a developmental assignment with mandatory advancement to Child and Youth Program Assistant (Skill Level 3), PD# 19890, upon completion of the prescribed training and qualification requirements.4. Performs routine or repetitive established tasks, following verbal and written instructions under close supervision of higher-level employees. Work is reviewed in detail to assess trainee's developing competence and to evaluate readiness for increased autonomy.

** Ideal position for Teachers and college students looking for employment during summer months **

