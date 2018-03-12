The EMMES Corporation, organized in 1977, a privately owned Contract Research Organization (CRO) located in Rockville, Maryland. EMMES is dedicated to providing statistical and epidemiological expertise, computer systems development, data management, study monitoring, regulatory guidance, and overall operational support to clients engaged in clinical and biomedical research. EMMES is seeking an Institutional Review Board (IRB) Local Context Coordinator to support all phases of clinical trials.

Primary Responsibilities

Responsible for reviewing and processing all submissions from participating institutions for completeness before CIRB review and complete an administrative review

Track status of submissions and ensure a timely turnaround time for submissions

Work closely with the Administrator to resolve any issues from reviews (administrative and regulatory)

Provide support for the local institutions throughout the country that are using the CIRB

Prepare and send outcome letters

Requirements

Bachelors Degree or equivalent IRB experience

Experience working in oncology clinical trials environment preferred

Knowledgeable of the role of an IRB

Strong computer skills including database proficiency

High attention to detail and ability to prioritize multiple tasks

EMMES has an outstanding benefits package including: generous tuition reimbursement, professional development and training programs.

