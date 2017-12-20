.

Senior Learning Designer

Learning Designs and Solutions

University of Maryland University College seeks a Senior Learning Designer. Reporting to the Instructional Design Manager, the Senior Learning Designer leads learning design strategy by applying their knowledge of best practices in pedagogy and learning design and technology in the development and evaluation of online instructional materials for The Undergraduate School, The Graduate School, other UMUC divisions, and extra-university agencies. The Senior Learning Designer collaborates with Learning Design Managers, Program Chairs, Faculty, and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to lead a team of designers in creating and revising programs, courses, and materials that demonstrate sound instruction, produce desired learning outcomes, and develop targeted competencies. The Senior Learning Designer will provide leadership within the broader learning design team, taking design initiative on all aspects of course development and other design initiatives. The Senior Learning Designer will recommend solutions to design and project management challenges. The right candidate must be able to thrive and succeed in an ambiguous fast-paced and changeable environment with competing priorities.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Lead Strategy

Lead UMUC content projects with cross-functional teams through the design lifecycle from scoping, research and analysis, design, development, and launch, providing clear timelines through all phases, communicating with key partners, and selecting appropriate measurement for successful implementation.

Scope out and deliver large projects end-to-end, including collection of requirements from academic partners, writing specifications, driving project schedules from design to release, and managing the launch.

Anticipate and resolve problems, manage multiple priorities, and communicate effectively with key senior leaders. Lead definition and development of best practice standards for LD&S Learning Designers to develop online curriculum using best practice guidelines, eLearning templates, and new learning technology innovations.

Possess strong communication skills

Team building including clearly communicate goals, roles, responsibilities, and desired outcomes to internal and external cross-functional teams.

Coach Learning Designers through projects, including onboarding onto projects.

Regularly communicate with senior management on status, risks, and schedules. Coordinate across teams, and handle project management needs.

Carry out all communications, both written and oral, with a high degree of rhetorical skill and interpersonal acumen.

Possess technology fluency

Incorporate various learning technologies and digital tools in order to enhance instructional effectiveness and support successful student outcomes.

Maintain currency with technology and innovations and recommend technology solutions as part of design approach.

Be current in learning science and learning design methodologies:

Demonstrate state-of-the-art learning design expertise and apply this knowledge in projects.

Possess deep knowledge of learning science and evidence-based practices and be able to apply both in daily practice.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelors degree from an accredited institution of higher learning in learning design, learning experience design, instructional technology or instructional design. Five to seven years relevant work experience. Knowledge of instructional design, learning theories and learning technologies. Familiarity with current trends and developments in learning design and higher education. Demonstrated experience leading projects with a well-rounded background in current web and educational technologies. Demonstrated leadership experience in an instructional design setting and be able to hit the ground running as a leader on the design team. Portfolio of previous work required. Direct experience with project management of learning design projects, instructional design experience in higher education, experience developing courses and materials for progressive educational paradigms.

UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare.

