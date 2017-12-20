.

Program Chair, Health Informatics Administration

The Graduate School

12-Month Collegiate Faculty, Full-Time

Location: Largo, MD

The Graduate School (TGS) at the University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Program Chair for its Master of Science degree program in Health Informatics Administration. The new program chair will join one of the largest online institutions in the world, serving a global student population. Working adults, military personnel, and other students around the globe are achieving their academic goals through UMUC's innovative educational options, including online instruction, accelerated academic programs, and classroom-based courses taught during the daytime, evenings, and weekends.

UMUC offers on-site instruction in over 150 locations in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, including over 20 locations in the Maryland and greater D.C. area. One of 12 degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland (USM), UMUC is the largest public institution of higher education in the U.S., serving over 92,000 students annually, including over 70,000 undergraduates and 20,000 graduate students.

UMUC strives to reflect the diversity of the global community within which it exists. Cultural differences are valued as essential to the educational process and working environment. Candidates with an understanding of and appreciation for diversity are especially encouraged to apply.

Specific Responsibilities Include:

Managing the development, promotion, and direction of the Health Informatics Administration program

Preparing, developing, and administering courses within that program

Recruiting, mentoring, and supervising faculty

Manage all the aspects of administration of CAHIIM accreditation for the Health Informatics Administration. (CAHIIM - The Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education)

Teaching courses within the program

Performing other job-related assignments

Program Chair will be expected to work onsite at the University's Academic Center in Largo.

Required Education and Experience:

Terminal degree in field related to Health Informatics/Health Information Management

RHIA certification highly preferred

Five years of professional and/or managerial work experience in Health Informatics/Health Information Management

Experience with CAHIIM and other professional associations is preferred

Three years of teaching experience with excellent student evaluations, preferably online with adult, established part-time students.

Excellent administrative, verbal and written communication skills

Experience in managing diverse teams and projects

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

