Program Chair, Computer Networking

Computer Information Systems and Technology (CITE) Department

The Undergraduate School (TUS)

12-Month Collegiate Faculty, Full-Time

Largo, MD

The Undergraduate School (TUS) at the University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Program Chair in the Computer Networks and Cybersecurity (CNAS) program. The new program chair will lead the courses in the Computer Networking part of the program. The new Program Chair will join one of the largest online institutions in the world, serving a global student population. Working adults, military personnel, and other students around the globe are achieving their academic goals through UMUC's innovative educational options, including online instruction, accelerated academic programs, and classroom-based courses taught during the daytime, evenings, and weekends. UMUC offers on-site instruction in over 150 locations in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, including over 20 locations in the Maryland and the greater D.C. area. One of 11 degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland (USM), UMUC is the largest public institution of higher education in the U.S., serving over 92,000 students annually, including over 70,000 undergraduates and 20,000 graduate students.

UMUC strives to reflect the diversity of the global community within which it exists. Cultural differences are valued as essential to the educational process and working environment. Candidates with an understanding of and appreciation for diversity are especially encouraged to apply.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Developing competency-oriented curriculum in Computer Networking

Learning outcomes assessment and program improvement based on data

Recruitment, management, development, and support of program faculty

Fostering and maintaining professional connections in the field of expertise

Supporting students in the program

Tracking IT certifications related to the areas of Computer Networking, to ensure that the program meets workforce needs, and to ensure that courses accurately reflect the competencies of the certification exams

Supporting the teams which represent UMUC in cyber competitions

Working closely with UMUC's Graduate School, and local community colleges

Other job-related duties as assigned

This is an academic administrative position; program chairs teach one course on load each year

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master's degree in an area related to computer networking and/or cybersecurity, from a regionally accredited college or university

Four years of managerial experience in the computer networking and cybersecurity field in a professional setting

Current IT certification (or certification gained within 90 days of employment) in one of the areas currently addressed within the computer networking part of the CNAS program program (Microsoft, CISCO, or Unix/Linux)

Ability to work closely with, and in partnership with the other program chair in CNAS, to further the goals and growth of the CNAS program

At least three (3) years teaching at the university level

Experience in distance and/or adult education

Comfortable using information technology and related teaching and management tools

Experience presenting effectively to both large and small audiences

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience working in a fast-paced environment and the ability to foster and develop internal and external relationships to further develop the program are musts

The program chair must be able to keep regular office hours at the University's Largo (Maryland) campus, and must be willing to travel to local and national venues to represent the academic program

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Managerial experience in a professional/educational setting and demanding work environment, managing substantial programs and large numbers of employees

Doctoral degree from an accredited institution of higher learning preferred

Knowledge of competency-based approaches to teaching and learning

Experience in adaptive and other technologies

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you are required to create an account prior to completing your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to check on the status of your application or to apply to additional jobs.