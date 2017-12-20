.

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks adjunct faculty to teach, on site in College Park, Maryland in the Master of Science in Information Technology: Systems Engineering Specialization program. Specifically, we are seeking faculty for the following graduate level courses:

ITEC 630 - Information Systems Analysis, Modeling, and Design: A study of systems analysis and design, using selected engineering and management science techniques and practices. Topics include requirements determination, modeling, decision making, and proposal development. The System Development Life Cycle Model, including system implementation and post implementation activities, is examined. Emphasis is on the specification of the information system's logical and physical analysis and design from a management perspective. Research and project assignments related to information systems analysis, design, implementation, and/or project planning and control, require individual and group work.



ITEC 640 - Information Technology Project Management: An examination of the fundamental principles and practice of managing programs and projects in an information processing and high-tech environment. The dynamic nature of IT and the effect of life cycles are explored. The fundamental building blocks of high-tech management styles (including project planning, organizational structure, team building, and effective control mechanisms) are addressed. Discussion covers the effect of product and project life cycles in delivering a successful IT project, considering the obsolescence factors in procurement/stakeholder contracts. The goal is to gain a solid foundation to successfully manage each phase of the project life cycle, work within organizational and cost constraints, set goals linked directly to stakeholder needs, and utilize proven management tools to execute a dynamic project on time and within budget. Emphasis is on how to apply the essential concepts, processes, and techniques in the management of large-scale governmental or commercial programs. Topics also include the need for global vision, strong planning techniques, appropriate training before introducing any IT product into the market, and discipline in executing tasks.

Required Education and Experience

Terminal degree in Information Technology or related field from an accredited institution of higher learning

Experience in the field of project management and experience in Information Technology

Experience teaching adult learners online and in higher education is strongly preferred

Stateside Location Specific: This position is specifically to teach in College Park, Maryland.

Materials needed for submission

Resume/ Curriculum Vitae

Cover letter highly preferred

If selected, candidates with international degrees may be required to submit translation/ degree evaluation from WES, AACRAO or IERF

Who We Are and Who We Serve

UMUC—one of 12 degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland (USM)—is a mission-driven institution with seven core values that guide us in all we do. At the top of the list is "Students First,” and we strive to do just that for our 90,000 students at home and abroad. From its start in 1947, UMUC has demonstrated its commitment to adult learners. We recognize that adult students need flexibility and options. UMUC is proud to be a global, 24-hour, institution of higher learning.

The typical UMUC student is an adult learner juggling a career, family, and other priorities. Roughly 80% work full time, half are parents, and half are minority students. They are continuing their education to better themselves, their families, and their professional opportunities. UMUC is also a leading higher education provider to the U.S. military, enrolling 55,000 active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, and family members annually. We are proud of our military heritage and are committed to this service.

The Adjunct Faculty Role at UMUC

UMUC is committed to helping students achieve success not only with us, but also in their professional fields. As a result, we actively seek faculty members who are scholar-practitioners: professionals who are actively and successfully engaged in their field who additionally wish to help the next generation of professionals grow in their knowledge and expertise through education. Your role as an adjunct faculty member will be to:

Actively engage students through frequent interaction that motivates them to succeed, and conveys a genuine energy and enthusiasm for their learning.

Guide students in active collaboration and the application of their learning in problem- and project-based learning demonstrations.

Provide rich and regular constructive feedback, utilizing rubrics effectively for the assessment of student work, and acknowledging student accomplishments.

Demonstrate relevant and current subject-matter expertise, and help students connect concepts across their academic program.

Provide feedback to your program chair on possible curricular improvements.

The Master of Science in Information Technology: Systems Engineering Specialization Program at UMUC

Please visit the following link to learn more about this program, including its description, outcomes, and coursework:

Faculty Training at UMUC

We are committed to your professional success at UMUC. Each new faculty member is required to successfully complete our online two-week new faculty orientation, FacDev 411, as a condition of hire.

