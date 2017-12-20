.

Environmental and Biological Sciences

The Undergraduate School

Aberdeen, MD

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks adjunct faculty to teach Environmental or Biological Sciences within the Undergraduate School. UMUC is one of 11 degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland (USM). Working adults, military personnel, and other students around the globe are achieving their academic goals through UMUC's innovative educational options, including online instruction, accelerated academic programs, and classroom-based courses taught during the daytime, evenings, and weekends. Currently, more than 42,000 students attend UMUC nationally, and an additional 33,852 students attend UMUC at on site classes in more than 25 countries throughout the world; about 56,000 students are active duty military, veterans, and their families. In 2013, UMUC had over 261,000 online course enrollments.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

The adjunct instructor facilitates meaningful learning of the course competencies in the curriculum and proactively supports all facets of the learning environment.​ S/​He provides education through learning-centered instruction that will enable graduates to fulfill the evolving needs of the marketplace.​ S/​He encourage a culture of learning that values mutual responsibility and respect, life-long learning and ethics as well as personal and professional development.

Complete course descriptions and curricula information can be found at http://www.umuc.edu/students/catalogs/

Other job-related duties as assigned

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Masters Degree in Biology, Environmental Sciences, or a related field from an accredited institution of higher learning

3 to 5 years professional industry experience in a related discipline field.

Minimum technology requirements to teach at UMUC can be found and reviewed at http://www.umuc.edu/visitors/careers/facultyrecruit/ under Faculty Resources.

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

​ Terminal degree (Ph.D, JD etc.) preferred

Terminal degree (Ph.D, JD etc.) preferred Expert knowledge of subject matter of courses taught acquired through academic study or professional experience

Demonstrated teaching skills

Ability to speak and write effectively

Excellent people skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills; experience with electronic research resources; ability to work independently as well as within a team collaborative role.

Ability to assume a supportive role with a focus on student retention

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you are required to create an account prior to completing your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to check on the status of your application or to apply to additional jobs.