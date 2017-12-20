.

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks an Associate Vice Provost, Learning Design & Solutions. Reporting to the Vice Provost of Learning Design & Experience, this position supports the success of UMUC's students by partnering with faculty and academic leadership to drive academic programs and curricula that are strategic, measurable, and effective; grounded in learning science to include competency-based methodology; and utilizing the best practices of instructional design and academic technology.

UMUC's reach is global. We serve and support students and faculty online and around the world. The majority of our courses are offered online, and as such our faculty members are geographically dispersed. The successful Associate Vice Provost (AVP) will have a strong history of leading a strategic approach to instructional design and technology, curricular development, and assessment; leading change and change management; strategic thinking and communicating goals and tasks clearly; along with a creative and innovative spirit. The AVP should be an organizational leader who can foster a positive and innovative atmosphere that supports change in a dynamic multi-site environment, and an exceptionally strong communicator, negotiator, and experienced presenter.

This position has contact with stakeholders across UMUC's academic community. The AVP will work closely with academic leaders at UMUC and participate in the general academic community to identify and improve the learner experience.

Specific accountabilities include:

Build, lead, and communicate a vision to a high-performing team of instructional designers, editors, artists, and technologists, and allocate and prioritize resources, to achieve the division and university's academic goals;

Collaborate with academic leadership to assess curricular needs, determine course development projects and priorities, and establish a cycle of review and revision that is data-driven and responsive;

Develop and evaluate curriculum production standards, procedures, and processes;

Proactively network and research trends in learning design, open education, and academic and educational technology to maintain currency on the latest thinking and strategies, and communicate that research to colleagues and the team;

Represent UMUC's learning design expertise at national conferences and within related industry associations;

Provide leadership and knowledge of new, cutting-edge instructional design approaches based on industry best practices and evaluate current approaches to identify and implement opportunities for improvement;

Oversee the development and management of project plans, to include required actions and activities, persons responsible for tasks, project schedule and timelines, required resources, and evaluation metrics;

Lead and encourage innovative and high-quality learning design;

Plan, organize, coordinate, and direct multiple projects and activities simultaneously and with varied deadlines;

Communicate organizational goals, directions, and the potential impacts of decisions/policies clearly and concisely;

Work with outside vendors to evaluate needs, enhance services, and implement solutions;

Consider new approaches to instructional design;

Other job-related duties as assigned.

Required education & experience: An earned Master's degree from a regionally accredited institution of higher learning; seven (7) years of relevant experience including at least five (5) years of experience managing people; and professional experience in instructional design, instructional technology, as well as curriculum development.

Preferred education & experience: An earned doctorate from a regionally accredited institution of higher learning; professional experience with learning and content management systems, assessment, change management, and innovation in learning design; a strong history of managing a large and diverse team and implementing large-scale processes; budgetary experience and business acumen; professional knowledge of higher education trends, especially open education, competency-based, problem-based, and/or adaptive learning; demonstrated ability in synthesizing data, developing complex plans and managing them to completion; professional experience in a college or university environment; a high level of comfort with learning technologies and adopting technology, preferably in education; and excellent interpersonal, presentation, oral communication, leadership, technical, and writing skills.

