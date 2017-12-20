.

Associate Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

Office of the Provost

Exempt, Regular, Full-time (not a Collegiate Faculty position)

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks an Associate Vice Provost, Faculty Affairs. Reporting to the Vice Provost, Learning Design & Experience, the Associate Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs will take a leadership role in working with and across units, build strong working relationships, regularly advise the Provost, Vice Provost, and Deans on faculty matters and policies, and ensure engagement and collaboration of appropriate groups to foster higher effective faculty worldwide. The Associate Vice Provost will take a lifecycle approach to the faculty experience, working with the Undergraduate and Graduate Schools, and UMUC's overseas divisions in Europe and Asia, to ensure recruitment and retention of highly qualified and effective faculty. The Associate Vice Provost will lead the collaboration within the Schools, the Academic Advisory Board (AAB), the Adjunct Faculty Association (AFA), and with other units within the University to ensure faculty are supported in effective, innovative instructional methods and integrally involved in course and program development.

The Associate Vice Provost must have a progressive and cohesive vision for supporting and fostering effective faculty in an online and globally-distributed university. The Associate Vice Provost will be expected to set high standards for faculty teaching and institutional support of faculty. The Associate Vice Provost must have the ability to lead large-scale faculty-focused initiatives with an emphasis on quality and continuous improvement, while operating in an ever-innovative environment that marries learning science and cutting-edge technology to deliver an excellent student and faculty experience. Candidates for this role must have a full appreciation for the changing landscape in higher education and demonstrated experience in developing and implementing a strategic plan for training, development, and support of the faculty community.

Specific responsibilities include:

Serve as the Provost's official liaison to the university's faculty shared governance bodies.

Partner with the Graduate and Undergraduate Schools to ensure effective recruitment of highly qualified faculty who are aligned with the mission and goals of the University.

Partner with the Office of Human Resources and the Schools to coordinate faculty contracts, and ensure effective onboarding of all faculty, both adjunct and full-time.

Oversee and direct the Faculty Development and Training team, working in close partnership with the Vice Provost, Learning Design & Experience to provide resources, consultations, training and programming designed to help faculty grow professionally, including pedagogical best practices and instructional technology skills aligned with the UMUC educational model and that advance faculty and student success in the classroom.

Develop and implement a faculty currency model, supporting faculty to stay current in their discipline.

Facilitate the faculty promotion and the faculty emeritus appointment processes and ensure compliance with established policies and procedures.

Develop, implement and evaluate programs to recognize and celebrate faculty achievements and contributions worldwide as aligned with the goals of the University. Ensure a unified system and coordinate worldwide nominations of faculty for various awards, both internal and external.

Develop and implement a comprehensive faculty evaluation plan for all faculty globally, across schools, and across appointment types and ranks.

Ensure that faculty evaluations are carried out according to established policies.

Review and revise policies related to faculty on a regular basis.

Monitor the University's faculty compensation and incentives plan and recommend revisions for enhancement.

Facilitate the faculty grievance process, according to established policies.

Serve as part of the core Academic Affairs Leadership team, collaborating and coordinating with other Academic Affairs divisions to support mission-relevant projects and initiatives in support of faculty and student success.

Other job-related duties as assigned.

Required education & experience: An earned Master's degree from a regionally accredited institution of higher education; at least ten (10) years in higher education, including at least seven (7) years of successful administrative leadership serving in roles such as dean, associate dean, department chair, or administrative equivalent; working knowledge of faculty policy development as well as experience with shared governance; demonstrated leadership in interacting and collaborating with administrators, faculty, and staff from diverse backgrounds.

Preferred education & experience: An earned doctorate from a regionally accredited institution of higher education; substantial experience teaching online in an adult-serving institution; and experience in managing programs or projects involving both full-time and adjunct faculty. An inspirational, energetic, technologically savvy, and a superb communicator, able to employ a collaborative leadership style with the highest ethical standards to engender an environment of trust and cultivate a community engaged in and committed to continuous quality improvement would be ideal.

