Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Sentara CarePlex is seeking an experienced RN BSN to manage our Intermediate Care/Stepdown unit.Full Time, Day ShiftSentara CarePlex Hospital is a technologically advanced, acute care hospital, and Certified Primary Stroke Center located in Hampton, Va. Other features include specialized services in cardiac, vascular and urologic care, along with advanced diagnostic and surgical capabilities, a hospitalist program and one of the state's busiest emergency departments.The 224-bed hospital offers an eICU® to monitor patients even more closely with state-of-the-art equipment and computer software. Sentara CarePlex Hospital provides care through advanced surgical programs, emergency cardiac intervention and fellowship-trained physicians. It is also home to the Orthopedic Hospital at Sentara CarePlex Hospital, the area's first dedicated orthopedic hospital, taking specialized orthopedic care to a new level.The Intermediate Care Unit-Medicine Unit 3 (PCU Vent) has 24 private rooms where we provide services for patients with the following health concerns: Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, R/O and Stable Myocardial Infarctions, Cardiac Arrhythmias, Permanent Pacemakers, Pneumonia, Sepsis, Diabetes (DKA), Acute Stroke/TIA, DVT, Pulmonary Emboli, Atrial Fibrillation, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Stable patient with tracheostomy requiring either chronic ventilator management or weaning off, patients requiring Bipap and/or High-flo oxygen for acute management of respiratory distress, Chest Pain/Chest Pain observation. Secondarily, we care for any other patient population deemed stable that requires bedside monitoring.We are a knowledgeable group of approximately 60 staff. The Intermediate Care Units are designed to provide moderate to high intensity nursing care and/or a high level of surveillance, monitoring, and assessment that is excessive for a general medical surgical unit and less intense with less sophisticated technology than a critical care unit. We offer a 4-5:1 nurse to patient ratio and our Team Motto is “We Help Put the Pieces Back Together”.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:Have questions and want to chat virtually with a Nurse Recruiter?Register here https://goo.gl/5eKsnD for our weekly virtual chatsMonday through Friday2PM - 3PM

The Clinical Nurse Manager for patient care services has 24/7 responsibility and accountability for the daily operations of one or more clinical areas. Supervises patient care services staff to ensure patient safety, provide high quality outcomes and an exceptional patient/family experience; assists in the development and monitoring of the departmental budget; coordinates the purchasing and payroll processes; serves as a technical/clinical resource to team members; and performs work assignments as needed to provide appropriate coverage and to mentor/assist staff. Responsible for interviewing, hiring, developing, and retaining staff with the goal of developing a highly reliable work team. Utilizes effective communication/ interpersonal skills and is able to adapt leadership style to support achieving department goals and objectives.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 3 years, Nursing Leadership - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Service Orientation, Systems Evaluation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. Demonstrated knowledge, skills, and abilities related to department operations for systems management, HR management, patient safety, quality outcomes and customer service. Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills; must possess and demonstrate management and leadership skills.