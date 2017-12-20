Optima Health (health plan for Sentara Healthcare) is seeking an experienced provider relations expert to join our core business Network Management team in the role as a Network Educator. This position is located at the Optima Health office in Roanoke, VA, and requires at least 50% of travel within that region. Network and Provider experience is strongly preferred.

Responsible for developing and maintaining positive relationships with providers. Duties include, but are not limited to; periodic on-site visits, conducting provider seminars, communicating administrative changes, and facilitating resolution of non-routine claim issues and other billing questions. Coordinates and conducts provider training and develops and distributes provider network materials. Acts as a liaison between internal departments of Optima Health and the provider community

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Health Insurance Plans - 3 years, Healthcare - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Word

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below