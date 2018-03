You need to sign in or create an account to save

Optima Health (health plan for Sentara Healthcare) is seeking an experienced provider relations expert to join our core business Network Management team in the role as a Network Educator. This position is located at the Optima Health office in Roanoke, VA, and requires at least 50% of travel within that region. Network and Provider experience is strongly preferred.

Responsible for developing and maintaining positive relationships with providers. Duties include, but are not limited to; periodic on-site visits, conducting provider seminars, communicating administrative changes, and facilitating resolution of non-routine claim issues and other billing questions. Coordinates and conducts provider training and develops and distributes provider network materials. Acts as a liaison between internal departments of Optima Health and the provider community

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Health Insurance Plans - 3 years, Healthcare - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Word

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below