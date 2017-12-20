SURGICAL TECH II
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Dec 20, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Martha Jefferson is seeking Surgical Tech to work full time EVENING SHIFT in busy Operating Room. Successful completion of Surg Tech trade school and three (3) years experience REQUIRED.
Position is eligible for up to a $5,000 sign-on bonus for a tech with two (2) years experience and with a two year employment commitment.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Implements plan of care for specific patient population. Collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care in the peri-operative environment.
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIST
Experience
Required: Surgical Technologist - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Surgical Tech
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below