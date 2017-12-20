SURGICAL TECH II

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Posted
Dec 20, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Martha Jefferson is seeking Surgical Tech to work full time EVENING SHIFT in busy Operating Room. Successful completion of Surg Tech trade school and three (3) years experience REQUIRED.

Position is eligible for up to a $5,000 sign-on bonus for a tech with two (2) years experience and with a two year employment commitment.

Implements plan of care for specific patient population. Collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care in the peri-operative environment.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIST

Experience
Required: Surgical Technologist - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Surgical Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

