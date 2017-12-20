REQUIRED

Implements plan of care for specific patient population. Collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care in the peri-operative environment.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIST

Experience

Required: Surgical Technologist - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Surgical Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below