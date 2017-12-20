Sentara Healthcare is one of the most progressive and integrated healthcare organizations in the country. We are dedicated to providing leading medical experts, advanced technology and continuous innovation.



Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is one of our Magnet Hospitals, and is located in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain community of Charlottesville, Virginia. We are seeking a full time Echocardiographer. We invite you to explore joining our team professionals that lives out our mission of improving health every day of the community that we serve.

Education: Graduation from an accredited Echocardiographer program

Graduation from an accredited Echocardiographer program Experience: Echocardiograpy - One (1) year. New graduates from an accredited Echocardiographer program are welcome to apply.

Echocardiograpy - One (1) year. License/Certification: ARDMS or RCS required

Performs two dimensional echocardiograms, Doppler echocardiograms, transesophageal echocardiograms and pharmacological stress echocardiograms to evaluate heart and vessel abnormalities for the evaluation of heart disease and blood flow abnormalities.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Echocardiography - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph, Basic Life Support, Reg Cardiac Sonographer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Coordination, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Graduate of an accredited echocardiography program (or equivalent education). Academic preparation and a structured echocardiography internship at an accredited program may be used in lieu of completing this program. Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph or Reg Cardiac Sonographer required