Executive Assistant

Employer
NRI
Location
Silver Spring, MD
Posted
Dec 19, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Leading association in Silver Spring, MD is seeking a DYNAMO Executive Assistant to support their CEO and COO.  This position will involve the following:

- handling travel arrangements for Executive Team

- assisting with planning and execution of annual conference

- arranging logistics for meetings and conferences

- preparing presentation materials

- answering phones on behalf of Executive Team

- managing Outlook calendar

 

Hours 9-5, with minimal OT involved, excellent work-life balance, great benefits, and metro accessible.

Strong MS office

Min. of 5-7 years Executive Assistant experience - pref. supporting C-level Executive

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

