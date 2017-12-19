Executive Assistant
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Silver Spring, MD
- Posted
- Dec 19, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Leading association in Silver Spring, MD is seeking a DYNAMO Executive Assistant to support their CEO and COO. This position will involve the following:
- handling travel arrangements for Executive Team
- assisting with planning and execution of annual conference
- arranging logistics for meetings and conferences
- preparing presentation materials
- answering phones on behalf of Executive Team
- managing Outlook calendar
Hours 9-5, with minimal OT involved, excellent work-life balance, great benefits, and metro accessible.
Strong MS office
Min. of 5-7 years Executive Assistant experience - pref. supporting C-level Executive
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
